Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The skateboarding wing of Nike is getting ready to reintroduce one of the most popular Nike SB Dunk Low shoes. The “Court Purple” colorway of the silhouette will be released in the coming year. The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Court Purple/Black-White-Court Purple-White-White color scheme.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple is expected re-release sometime during the Spring of 2024. Although the confirmed launch date is not revealed yet, these shoes will be sold by the online and offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of other retail vendors.

The retail price is set at $100 USD, which is reasonable for such a high-quality and versatile sneaker. The SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” shoe is likely to sell out quickly, as it has already generated a lot of hype and demand among sneakerheads and skaters alike.

Nike SB Dunk Low “Court Purple” shoes are combined with black and white leather makeup

Nike SB has been on a roll lately, releasing some of the most sought-after sneakers in the market. The latest addition to their lineup is the Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple, a skateboarding shoe that pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 1.

The Nike Dunk series' beginnings and development are detailed on the company's website as follows:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The description further reveals:

"Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple was first made available in 2021, soon as the SB Dunk craze was beginning to pick up the pace. This fan-favorite colorway immediately established itself as a mainstay in many sneakerheads' rotations, and StockX's secondary market price for it has increased 306% over the previous year. However, the colorway will be available again in 2024, so those in need may not need to pay this resale price.

The collar, Swoosh, eyelets, and mudguard are all covered in black leather. While white accents can be seen on the quarter panel as well as toebox, court purple leather is used on the heel overlay. The white padded tongue and black laces contrast with the supremely comfortable Zoom Air insole. Additionally, a matching purple outsole and a clean white midsole complete the design.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple is not just a stylish sneaker but also a performance-oriented one. The sneaker is equipped with a Zoom Air unit in the heel and a padded tongue for maximum comfort and cushioning.

The rubber outsole has a grippy traction pattern initially designed for basketball courts but works well for skateboarding. The shoe also has a low-cut silhouette that allows for more freedom of movement and flexibility.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple is a must-have for anyone who loves classic colorways with a twist. Whether anyone wants to skate in them or just rock them casually, the Nike SB Dunk Low Court Purple will not disappoint its buyers.

