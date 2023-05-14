Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Dongdan" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low shoes from the company's sneaker collection have been included in the festive catalog as Jordan Brand prepares to mark the Chinese Dongdan festival again with a special footwear line. The Air Jordan 5 Low is the standout model in the lineup, and it is joined by the equally exciting Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Dongdan".

The “Dongdan” colorway of Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low is expected to enter the sneaker market in the next few weeks. Although the confirmed release dates are kept under wraps by the shoe label, they will be sold with a retail price tag of $105 for each pair. These pairs will be sold by the online as well as offline locations of Nike and its associated retail shops.

Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Dongdan" shoe is a tribute to Beijing's streetball culture

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Dongdan" is a new colorway of the classic silhouette that pays homage to the annual Sunset Dongdan streetball tournament in Beijing. The tournament is one of the most popular and competitive events in China's basketball scene, attracting players and fans from all over the country.

The shoe features a white leather upper with black accents on the tongue, heel, and midsole. The highlight of the design is the sunset-inspired gradient on the underlays, which mimics the sky's transition from day to night at Dongdan Stadium.

Additionally, the heel sports the Sunset Dongdan logo, replacing the usual Jumpman or Nike Air branding. The outsole is translucent and showcases a multi-colored reflexology-inspired pattern that adds a touch of flair and uniqueness to the shoe.

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Dongdan" is part of a larger collection that also includes an Air Jordan 35 Low, Hydro Slides, and an Air Jordan 6 Low - all inspired by the same theme. The collection celebrates Beijing's streetball culture and its passion for the game of basketball.

The new "Dongdan" colorway is a must-have for fans of streetball and Jordan Brand. The shoe combines a classic silhouette with a vibrant colorway that reflects the energy and spirit of the Sunset Dongdan tournament. The shoe also offers a comfortable and durable performance on and off the court, thanks to its leather construction and rubber outsole.

Here's another look at the arriving sneaker (Image via Nike)

The Sunset Dongdan streetball tournament is one of the many examples of how basketball has become a global phenomenon and a cultural force. Jordan Brand has been at the forefront of this movement, creating products and experiences that connect with fans and communities around the world. The Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low "Dongdan" is a testament to this vision and a tribute to one of the most influential streetball events in Asia.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low sneakers that will be available in the coming weeks. Those interested can easily sign up on the brand’s website or use the SNKRS app for regular updates on the launch.

