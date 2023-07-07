Nike KD16 x Kevin Durant “Aunt Pearl” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Kevin Durant's enduring partnership with Nike has culminated in the release of several footwear styles, from the KD1 to the newest Nike KD16's distinctive silhouette. Following the first look of its "Triple Red" variant, the latter has now arrived in "Aunt Pearl" makeup.

The KD 16 "Aunt Pearl" edition honors the player's legacy and his love for his late Aunt Pearl. Taking color-blocking ideas from the KD15, the KD16 "Aunt Pearl" encompasses its entire tailored upper in subtle tones of pastel pink.

Although no official release information has been made public by the Swoosh so far, some popular sneaker media outlets like House of Heat have reported that these all-pink sneakers will be dropped sometime in October 2023. These shoes are anticipated to be offered at a retail price of $160 USD for each pair. They will be sold via the online as well as offline outlets of Nike, alongside its associated retail sellers.

Nike KD16 x Kevin Durant “Aunt Pearl” shoes are a tribute to the player's late aunt

Kevin Durant has continuously been looked upon as an expert basketball player. When he became a pro after completing the 2007 season, he secured a seven-year, $60 million partnership with Nike, Inc. It was the second-biggest rookie sponsorship deal at the time, following LeBron James. Nike immediately bet on the 6-foot-10-inch forward, anticipating his future success.

Kevin Durant has established himself as a vital figure in sneaker fashion, in addition to being one of the finest scorers in the NBA. The brand continued to support Durant, extending his contract by ten years and $300 million in 2014.

This ongoing partnership recently unveiled its sixteenth silhouette of the KD series, dubbed the Nike KD16, which will be dressed in an "Aunt Pearl" ensemble.

Nike is no stranger to infusing real-life and emotional stories into its sporting goods, and its forthcoming Nike KD16 "Aunt Pearl" is a poignant testimony to this heritage. The "Aunt Pearl" theme, which debuted with the Nike Zoom KD 4, has grown into an annual homage by NBA great Kevin Durant that pays tribute to the memories of his beloved, late Aunt Pearl, who heroically battled breast cancer.

The "Aunt Pearl" series has contained 12 sneaker designs as a humanitarian and artistic homage. Each release benefits the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, a non-profit organization that funds women's cancer research. In 2023, the sneaker community will receive the annual edition in the form of Nike KD16 "Aunt Pearl" shoes.

The new "Aunt Pearl" iteration features trademark hues encouraged by the renowned Aunt Pearl, with an enticing rainbow of pink shades adorning the whole shoe. This shoe has been constructed to offer a mix of elegance and performance, with an engineered mesh top for ideal ventilation, leather reinforcements for better longevity, and a padded Zoom-infused sole block for unparalleled comfort.

White trimming beautifully frames the footwear, while hot pink embellishments on the medial TPU plate, as well as the heel logo, add a vivid blast of color. The insoles are anticipated to include profound references to Kevin Durant's late aunt and come in distinctive packaging that complements the entire theme.

Be on the lookout for the Kevin Durant x Nike KD16 "Aunt Pearl" shoes that are expected in the coming months of 2023. Those interested in getting their hands on these pairs can sign up on Swoosh's official website for timely alerts as soon as the shoe becomes available.

