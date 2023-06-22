Titan 22 x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and Filipino shop Titan 22 are collaborating on another occasion. For the recent partnership, the latter joined forces with the Swoosh label for developing a fresh colorway of LeBron James' Nike LeBron NXXT Gen silhouette. Titan 22 has previously collaborated with Nike on special variations of LeBron's athletic footwear, as well as the Air Jordan 2 Low. The new joint colorway is covered in an University Gold/Game Royal-Gym Red-White-University Gold color palette.

The newly unveiled Titan 22 x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen shoes are all set to enter the sneaker market sometime during fall 2023, as stated by Sole Retriever and a few other sneaker news sources. These shoes will be sold at a price of 160 USD for each pair. LeBron fans and other sneaker lovers can find them online as well as at the physical stores of Nike and its associated Nike Basketball retail chains.

Titan 22 x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen basketball shoes are covered in University Gold overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swoosh is a dominant brand in the basketball footwear market, and its relationship with LeBron James has resulted in some of the sector's most popular and inventive styles. The NXXT Gen, the most recent update to the LeBron range, is a performance-oriented gear built to suit the standards of the present-day fast-paced game.

Titan 22 is the Philippines' first and only basketball theme store. Founded in 2010, the business was inspired to realize their basketball goals by their longtime enthusiasm for the game. The brand describes itself as a paradise for basketball enthusiasts.

This is center court for those who are as obsessed with the game as the brand is. The company's promise is to deliver the best basketball items in the world and the most inspiring stories. Therefore, its collaboration the Swoosh to give a fresh makeover to the basketball star's eponymous shoe, LeBron NXXT Gen.

The Titan 22's pair, like other LeBron NXXT Gen hues, has an innovative mesh top with TPU and leather reinforcements. With Bright yellow colors dominating the mesh upper, further touches of the color emerge on the lace set and leather accent of the toe.

Together the midfoot, sneakerheads witness double Swoosh activity, with the larger emblem in iridescent blue and the smaller one rendered in pink. The latter color is carried over to the Swoosh on the medial side, which sits on top of a blue leather panel.

LeBron's autograph is embossed on the upper half of the tongue tag, while Titan logo is mismatched over the two sneakers. On the left is the brand's lightning bolt, whereas on the right is a "Titan LBJ" mark.

Take a look at the tongue areas of these shoes (Image via Nike)

A final homage to the Philippines-based business is provided by bespoke insole graphics, which are also mismatched. Laslty, a white midsole and a yellow outer sole unit complete the appearance.

Keep an eye out on the newly released Titan 22 x LeBron NXXT Gen shoes, which will be accessible in the next weeks. Those who are intent on getting their hands on these athletic shoes can sign up on the Swoosh's main site or download its official SNKRS app for timely notifications on their arrival.

