LeBron James x Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen “Track Red” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

LeBron James continues to be a long-running Nike individual, and he has had an outstanding professional life both on and off the court. Colors inspired by James' favorite television show, Family Guy, and Fruity Pebbles cereal, along with a variety of other themes, have been offered throughout all 20 of the duo's titular sneakers.

LeBron James will also debut the most recently released edition of his LeBron NXXT Gen "Track Red" trainers with the Swoosh brand. The entire shoe is wrapped up in a Track Red/Black/Teal Nebula/Emerald Rise color scheme.

The all-new Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen “Track Red” shoes were launched on June 12, 2023. These sneakers are offered with a fixed price tag of $160 USD for each pair. King James fans and other sneaker enthusiasts can quickly buy them from associated Nike Basketball retail stores like WSS. Sizing ranging from US 7 to US 13 is available for purchase.

LeBron James x Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen “Track Red” are complimented with Emerald and Black accents

Color: Track Red/Black-Teal Nebula-Emerald Rise

Style Code: DR8784-600

Nike is the trusted name in basketball shoes, and their cooperation with LeBron James has resulted in some of the most acclaimed as well as ingenious creations in the business. The NXXT Gen, the most recent edition to the LeBron range, is a driven-by-performance sneaker built to suit the high standards of modern fast-paced play.

The NXXT Gen is a low-top shoe with a huge forefoot Zoom Air component that bends across multiple angles. This allows for rapid and responsive twisting while also providing an adaptable court experience that moves organically with your foot. In the heel, a top-loaded Zoom Air unit provides padding and safeguards against impacts.

The outer layer of the NXXT Gen is comprised of a thin and airy synthetic mesh. The tongue is composed of mesh as well, and it features a pebble-grain leather tab boasting LeBron James' characteristic insignia. The back of the foot clip is composed of plastic and features an angled design that represents a map of LeBron's hometown of Akron, Ohio. A pull tab on the heel clip makes it easy to put on and take off.

The NXXT Gen is available in a variety of hues, but one of its most distinctive colors is the new "Track Red" edition. The budget-friendly version of the LeBron 20 features the same vibrant color scheme as previous editions, with "Track Red" tones covering the whole upper's constructed mesh and tongue construction, maintaining the silhouette's motif of namesake palettes.

The color palette is Track Red, Black, Teal Nebula, and Emerald Rise. The Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen comes with a red mesh foundation, matching leather tongue labels, and Emerald Rise embellishments on the medial. Teal Nebula as well as black Swooshes with visible stitching, "Nike" and "LBJ" tongue branding, and fuchsia contrasted details are among the other elements.

The silhouette is completed with "XX" dubraes on the heel pull tabs, a speckled midsole, and an Emerald Rise rubber outer sole unit.

Don’t miss out on the newly launched Nike Zoom LeBron NXXT Gen “Track Red” shoes that are currently available for purchase. Those absolutely interested in getting their hands on these shoes can get them from the aforementioned location before they stock out. And for future updates on more Nike x LeBron James sneaker launches, you can subscribe to the Swoosh’s online site or join the SNKRS app.

