UNKNWN x Nike LeBron 20 “Message in a Bottle” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

UNKNWN, created by LeBron James, and its association with Nike are well-known in the shoe community. Now, the two companies are collaborating once more with the debut of a Nike LeBron 20 in a palette called "Message in a Bottle." The complete shoe will be wrapped up in a Guava Ice/Teal Nebula-Emerald Rise-Medium Olive-Blue Tint-Sea Glass scheme.

The all-new UNKNWN x Nike LeBron 20 “Message in a bottle” shoes are ready to rock the footwear market on June 22, 2023. These suede pairs will be dropped with a retail price label of $210 USD for each pair. King James’ aficionados and other Nike fans can find these sneakers on Nike’s offline as well as online stores, alongside other associated retail chains.

UNKNWN x Nike LeBron 20 “Message in a bottle” shoes are covered in Teal and Guava Ice hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike LeBron 20 is the most up-to-date model in LeBron James' signature footwear line, marking his 20th year with Nike as well as 20th year in the NBA. The shoe honours his remarkable career while also demonstrating his effect on a subsequent generation of players.

The LeBron 20 is also the primary low-top athletic shoe in his brand, with a sleek and opulent design that merges ingenuity with legacy. It has a low profile for increased mobility and agility, as well as Zoom Air units for padding and safeguarding against impacts.

The silhouette is a tribute to LeBron's talent and motivation, as stated by the Swoosh label:

“The LeBron XX is the first performance shoe in LeBron’s signature line to debut as a low-top. At first glance, the shoe’s intricate designs on the lateral guardrail call out special moments in LeBron’s career. While the shoe celebrates the past, LeBron says the LeBron XX was designed with the next generation in mind.”

The upcoming LeBron 20 “Message in a Bottle” variant has an exquisite grey suede top with a brilliant blue tongue as well as eyelets made of quality leather and cloth. The UNKNWN insignia and LeBron James' signature adorn the tongue tags of the right as well as left sneakers, respectively.

The lateral side features a blue TPU Swoosh on the top, while the bottom logo has a green suede finish, giving the overall look a hint of seaweed spirit. The insole features an unusual compass-like graphic, as well as the iconic LeBron 20 insignia. The midsole is grey with white speckles, and the outsole is a semi-translucent icy blue that shines in the dark.

Furthermore, the shoe maker mentions some of the most important technological elements of the current basketball sneaker, stating:

“The shoe’s main features include a lower profile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and the heel, and a carbon fiber midfoot shank. For underfoot cushioning, the forefoot has a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit and the heel features a larger Zoom Air unit, measuring at 13 mm thickness, to help with impact protection. The synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrail helps secure the foot over the footbed.”

Set your reminders for the upcoming UNKNWN x LeBron 20 “Message in a Bottle” basketball sneakers that will be offered in the coming days. Those interested in buying them can easily subscribe to the Swoosh’s official web page for timely alerts as soon as the sneaker arrives for purchase.

