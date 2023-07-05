Nike KD16 "Triple Red" shoes: Everything we know so far 

Kevin Durant's long-standing relationship with Oregon-based sneaker powerhouse Nike has resulted in the introduction of several footwear types ranging from the KD1 to the most recent Nike KD16 trademark silhouette.

The newly leaked "Triple Red" shade of the freshly created Nike KD16 shoe will be available. The silhouette was added to the player's numbered series earlier this year.

Although there is no official release date for the Kevin Durant x Nike KD16 "Triple Red" shoes, these shoes are anticipated to be launched sometime later this year.

These shoes will be sold by the online as well as offline stores of Nike, and a slew of other partnering retail stores. Fans and other curious buyers will have to stick around for confirmed pricing details of this shoe.

Kevin Durant x Nike KD16 "Triple Red" shoes will be complimented with matching lace sets

Take another look at the upcoming shoe (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Kevin Durant has consistently been recognized as a professional basketball player. When he turned pro following the 2007 season, he inked a seven-year, $60 million agreement with the sportswear company, Nike.

It was the second-largest rookie endorsement contract at that point behind LeBron James. Nike instantly placed a wager on the 6-foot-10-inch forward, sensing his potential.

Durant has demonstrated that irrespective of which team he's with, whether it's the Seattle Supersonics, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Golden State Warriors, or the Brooklyn Nets, he brings blockbuster energy to the floor. This has resulted into profits from his KD basketball shoe range for Nike during his career.

Kevin Durant has solidified himself as a key force in sneaker fashion, alongside to his status as one of the best scorers in the NBA. Nike continues to back Durant by giving him a 10-year, $300 million extension of his deal in 2014.

Durant frequently makes his shoes less expensive than those of other superstar collaborations because he never forgets his target group. When you buy a pair of Kevin Durant basketball sneakers, you get a winning blend of elegance and technical skill.

In 2022, the duo released their fifteenth trademark shoe, the Nike KD15. Following, the launch of multiple colorways of its fifteenth shoe, the Swoosh's design team presented an upgraded sixteenth signature shoe earlier in 2023.

The sneaker community has already witnessed a few colorways of the Nike KD16 shoe in the recent weeks, including the "NY vs. NY" variant. Now, we have an early look at the "Triple Red" colorway. The first look of this colorway was shared by a popular sneaker insider, @kicksdong, via its Instagram account.

The meshed materials form the base of these shoes, which are topped with leather overlays. Similar leather panels make up the eyestays. Around the heel counters, the matching red swooshes are placed for branding details. Futhermore, the cushiony tongue flaps as well as the interior of these shoes give a snug-fit to the wearer. Rounding out the shoe are the all-red sole units that finish off the overall design.

Keep an eye out for the potential Kevin Durant x Nike KD16 "Triple Red" colorway that will arrive in the coming months. Stay tuned to the Swoosh's website and use the SNKRS app for timely updates on the stated colorway and other future colorways.

