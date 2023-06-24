Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "NY vs. NY" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Swoosh's latest Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 edition is poised to hit the shops in a brilliant new colorway. The next release is inspired by Nike's New York-based streetball event, "NY vs. NY." Every summer, this competition brings the city's five neighborhoods as well as its citizens together, transforming small courts into arenas where the most talented hoopers go head-to-head.

Along with this pair, the previously announced Nike KD 16 and Nike Terminator Low have joined the celebrations around this event.

The recently unveiled Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "NY vs. NY" shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker market on July 11, 2023, as stated by Sole Retriever. Fans and other curious buyers can easily buy them for $170 USD per pair through Nike's online as well as offline locations, alongside those of its partnering retail merchants.

Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "NY vs. NY" shoes are covered in a meshed red ensemble

Here's another closer look at the upcoming Air Zoom GT Cut 2 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has established itself as the industry king in basketball footwear, and its Air Zoom GT line is meant to deliver powerful characteristics for all kinds of professional athletes. The Air Zoom GT Cut 2 is the follow-up design in the series, following the Air Zoom GT Cut, which debuted in 2021.

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 offers a low-top shoe designed to encourage agility, adaptive design, and responsiveness, making it ideal for point guards and defenders who need to create room and shift orientation quickly on the court.

Nike describes the second variation of the GT series' leading-edge characteristics as follows:

“Key to the shoe is an all-new, advanced traction design. It features a rubber compound arranged in an intense wiper-blade pattern with deep tread grooves. When the player applies force with each step, the grooves separate and then snap back upon release, helping the player dig into the court to cut with quickness. A second zone of nubbed traction is spread up the forefoot.”

Take a closer look at the meshed uppers of these shoes (Image via Nike)

To honor the 2023 summer basketball tournament, the Swoosh label recently dressed its advanced Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 sneaker model in a "NY vs. NY-inspired color scheme. The fresh colorway features a Track Red/Football Grey-Ember Glow-Sail-Light Lemon Twist palette.

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 features an innovative mesh outer and follows this year's red trend for the NY vs. NY bundle. A semi-transparent TPU surrounds the mesh, revealing lighter colors of orange. The neoprene tongue of the sneaker has yellow lace loops and bright red lace sets.

Take a look at the tongue areas (Image via Nike)

The tongue flap of the pairs is embellished with a "NY vs. NY" insignia. The midfoot is adorned with a white Swoosh, while the red TPU heel counter adds a pop of color. The sneaker's design is completed by a red and sails midsole along with a red and transparent outer sole unit.

Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "NY vs. NY" athletic footwear, which will release in the coming weeks. Sign up on Nike's official website or use the SNKRS app to catch rapid notifications when the sneaker becomes available.

