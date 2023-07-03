FaZe Clan x Nike LeBron Witness 8 shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh label is gearing up for the release of another shoe with its recent collaborator, FaZe Clan. Known as the Nike LeBron Witness 8 sneaker model, the duo has reimagined the newest model of the LeBron Witness series as a part of their most recent partnership. The shoe is wrapped in a Black/White-University Red-Lime Blast color scheme.

According to several sneaker media outlets, the recently surfaced FaZe Clan x LeBron Witness 8 shoes are slated to hit the market around the holiday season of 2023. Sneakerheads interested in this collaborative model may find it in Nike's physical and online stores, its SNKRS app, and several connected retail locations following their release. These athletic shoes will be sold with a retail price label of $110 USD per pair.

FaZe Clan x Nike LeBron Witness 8 shoes are dressed in bold black and university red hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming collab shoe (Image via Instagram/@kicksdong)

Lakers superstar LeBron James has the most extensive inventory of his signature sneakers under the Swoosh collaboration, following only Michael Jordan. Since they began working together in 2003, the two have developed a wide range of basketball sneaker designs, each with its own unique feature.

Along with several Nike LeBron numbered shoes, the Swoosh label has also introduced its LeBron Witness range, with the LeBron Witness 7 model that arrived in 2022.

LeBron James' abilities require a structure that enables him to effectively utilize all of his phenomenal skills throughout his long career. Nike designed the Nike LeBron Witness 7, its most lightweight LeBron model yet, to help sportspersons stay one step ahead of their rivals when the game comes down to the wire. The LeBron Witness 8 sneaker style, which is a successor to the previous model, comes with further upgrades and advanced features.

FaZe Clan is again teaming up with Nike Inc. to create an adapted rendition of LeBron James' shoe. The esports company previously presented its take on the LeBron NXXT Gen. Currently, it's prepared to redesign and offer a new look to the LeBron Witness 8. Bronny, LeBron's son, has been an active member of FaZe Clan since 2020, spanning the disparity between basketball and video gaming.

FaZe Clan's Nike LeBron Witness 8 borrows from the preceding LeBron x Faze NXXT Generation, donning the gaming collective's characteristic black and red color palette. University red highlights can be spotted on the band that runs from the sneaker's forefoot up toward the tongue, which is primarily made of black mesh.

Staying loyal to the Witness brand, the Faze x LeBron Witness 8 offers a lighter, more affordable alternative to LeBron's hallmark shoes while still incorporating cutting-edge technology. The forthcoming Nike LeBron Witness 8 is going to feature a Lime Blast Nike Air unit and a white Nike Air midsole.

To complete the look, LeBron's lion insignia is sewn onto the left tongue label of the shoes, while Faze Clan's "F" is placed on the right.

Keep an eye out for the duo's Nike LeBron Witness 8 athletic sneakers, which will be launched in 2023. Those interested in purchasing these shoes should download the SNKRS app as well as browse the official Nike Inc. webpage to stay up to date on the latest and upcoming colorways.

