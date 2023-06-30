Nike Air Huarache Runner "Black Medium Ash" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

There is nothing to doubt about the Nike Air Huarache's enduring legacy. Since its debut in the early 1990s, the Huarache has developed while retaining its distinct shape as well as its foot-hugging ease.

This summer, Nike updates this famous model with the Nike Air Huarache Runner, which combines conventional components with current design aesthetics. Following its introduction, the Runner will additionally be available in a low-key Black Medium Ash hue.

The recently unveiled Nike Air Huarache Runner "Black Medium Ash" colorway is all set to enter the sneaker market on July 20th, 2023, as stated by the sneaker new source Sole Retriever.

Those interested in getting their hands on these shoes can buy them from the online as well as the offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and some of its affiliated retail shops. They will be offered a retail price tag of $140 USD for each pair in men's sizing options.

Nike Air Huarache Runner shoes will arrive in Black Medium Ash hues

Here is a look at the upcoming Nike Air Huarache Runner shoes (Image via Nike)

Despite the fact that the Nike Huarache footwear series was initially launched in 1991, no other footwear style compares to its timeless appeal. Tinker Hatfield, one of the manufacturer's leading shoe innovators since 1981, designed the Huarache.

Nike Air Huaraches have consistently stood out since their debut three decades back. As opposed to basketball or racing shoes, the shoe's design was inspired by a form of Native American sandals.

The athletic shoes were initially branded with the message "Have You Hugged Your Foot Today?" This is due to the Huarache's distinctive mix of snug-fitting neoprene with spandex socks, which sets it apart from everyone else.

The shoe has always maintained a simple, covert branding style that effectively portrays pure athletic footwear. The Huarache sneaker collection began with simple all-purpose shoes, but it has since grown to incorporate international standards of hoop sneakers and racer models. Several famous athletes, including superstar Kobe Bryant and Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson, have occasionally promoted the sneakers.

The aforementioned design also includes the Nike Air Huarache Runner. The silhouette is also clothed in "Black Medium Ash" for 2023.

The Air Huarache Runner comes in a contemporary black and medium ash paint job and is made of traditional materials such as leather, suede, and mesh. The suede overlays are a light black, while the leather toebox layers, mesh foundation layer, and TPU heel overlays are a deeper black.

The original Huarache's famed neoprene tongue continues to be delivering greater comfort. The tongue is adorned with Air Huarache insignia, while miniature Swoosh emblems can be found on the toe box and midfoot. A black midsole as well as an outer sole unit complete the look.

Sneakerheads should look out for the Nike Huarache Runner "Black Medium Ash" colorway, which is expected to release in the weeks to come. Customers who are concerned about losing out on the release of this particular edition can sign up on the footwear label's official website or download the SNKRS app to receive updates as soon as the shoe is accessible.

