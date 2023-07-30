Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Valentine's Day" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Nike has never failed to keep Swoosh lovers pumped up with its ever-expanding iterations. Now, the label has announced the release date of the "Valentine's Day" edition of the much-loved Zoom Vomero 5 lineup.

This upcoming shoe is a dream come true for runners who value a good mix of comfort and style, and the reflective details on this women's exclusive colorway will undoubtedly turn heads.

This much-awaited sneaker will drop on August 8, 2023. The price of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Valentine's Day" is locked at $160 USD. Fans will be able to buy this new colorway from the SNKRS app as well as select online and physical retailers.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Valentine's Day" is adorned with colors of love

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

The Vomero 5 is nothing less than a sensation in the sneaker world, winning over both running enthusiasts and modern trendsetters. Its adaptability makes it an ideal fit for a variety of outfits and styles, enhancing your fashion game to new heights.

The sneaker model was built on its sophisticated Zoom Air cushioning, consciously placed in both the forefoot and heel areas to offer an incredibly responsive and lightweight shock absorption system.

Moreover, the midfoot area was delightfully reconfigured, ensuring smooth heel-to-toe transfers, a genuine boon for heel strikers.

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 gets a head start on Valentine's Day

The Nike Vomero 5 was all about a wide assortment, as it was available in models for both men and women, each with a slew of color and size options. The shoe was lauded for its exceptional comfort, stability, and long-lasting durability.

The shoe's popularity increased sharply, drawing the attention of superstars such as Drake, who donned a modified black and orange pair that became an instant icon.

The Vomero 5 continued to shine with new shades and styles, some proudly exhibiting the "Bowerman Series" insole logo, which was inducted as a tribute to Bill Bowerman, Nike's visionary co-founder.

With the spotlight on the Zoom Vomero 5 "Valentine's Day," it's hard not to be riveted by the splendid maroon colors that wrap the shoe's mesh uppers, forefoot overlays, and cage mid-sections. A deep "Team Red" tint is gracing the Swooshes, outsoles, and midsole trim.

To further highlight the Valentine's Day theme in the design, bubblegum pink accents are used on overlays, heels, and toe tips.

The pristine white midsoles, collar lining, and laces round off the harmonizing ensemble, providing a pleasantly familiar design that stays entirely fresh. The Vomero silhouette will come with "Bowerman Series" insoles and exhibit Nike branding on the maroon tongue.

The Swoosh described this sneaker on the SNKRS app in the following words:

“What's Team Red, Pink Foam and audacious all over? This brazen color-up of the season's hottest sneaker. Dramatic, expressive and sexy, the richly layered Zoom Vomero 5 now comes in head-turning colors that'll push every step into the realm of dreams. And when the lights go out, reflective details keep you on top.”

Don't miss out on these sneakers, which are all set to enter shops on August 8, 2023. Keep an eye on Nike's official website or download the SNKRS app for further details on the Zoom Vomero 5 "Valentine's Day."