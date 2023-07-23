Sotheby's x Apple Sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Sotheby's has recently expanded its catalog with the inclusion of a new and exclusive pair of sneakers, namely the Apple Sneakers. The shoes designed exclusively for Apple employees during the 1990s hold significant value among dedicated collectors due to their role as a nostalgic keepsake from that particular time period.

The pairs are completely coated in white, with past Apple logos prominently displayed.

The Apple Sneakers in size US10.5 are now available for purchase on Sotheby's online store. The shoe's price tag is a hefty $50,000, which is attributed to its exclusivity.

Sotheby's x Apple Sneakers are composed of leather panels and adorned with multicolored Apple logos

Here's a detailed look at the Apple Sneakers (Image via Sotheby's)

Sotheby's newest collection of rare items stands out for its distinctive fusion of tech recollections and vintage clothing. The luxury consignment company is offering an exclusive pair of Omega Sports Apple Computer shoes, originally designed for Apple employees in the mid-1990s. These rare shoes are priced at an astonishing $50,000.

The description of the rare Apple sneakers on Sotheby's official website reads:

"Custom-made for Apple employees, these ultra-rare sneakers were a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference in the mid-’90s. More than 22,000 Apple consumers purchased clothing and accessories from the brand in 1985, a testament to the public’s dedication across categories."

It further reads:

"For the products outside of Apple’s zone of expertise, they would partner with leading brands such as Lamy, Honda and Braun to apply their iconic Apple branding to various white label products."

These exceptionally uncommon Apple sneakers are a unique artifact of technology history and are sought after by collectors across the globe. They served as one-of-a-kind mementos of a time when Apple was advancing in technology because they were gifts given to delegates at a national sales convention in the 1990s.

The sneakers nevertheless have an obvious charm notwithstanding their age. The sneakers are made of white leather and have perforated details over the toe boxes as well as quarter panels. They have a semi-chunky build typical of 90s fashion.

Age-related flaws like light marks on the toe boxes and turning yellow around the midsoles don't take away from their charm; rather, they are proof that the shoes are truly vintage.

What really distinguishes these sneakers from others is the addition of Apple's recognizable emblem on the tongue flaps as well as side windows. Both commercials use the tech giant's retro rainbow fruit emblem, a lighthearted nod to Apple's older logo.

The design details and rarity is further underlined by the Sotheby's webpage as:

"Featuring a predominately white upper, the old school rainbow Apple logo — on both the tongue and lateral quarter — is a standout detail. Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market."

The shoes will be delivered with an additional pair of red lace sets for wearers to flaunt different styles.