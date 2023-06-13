Sotheby's x Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 "Damier" sneaker auction: Where to get, bids, and more details explored

Sotheby's is conducting a vast sneaker auction under their HEAT 2023 offering and bringing back the beloved Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 "Damier" sneaker. Sotheby's, a British-founded American multinational corporation, is a premier destination for auctioning limited-edition items.

The latest auction for Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 "Damier" allows fans to reminisce about the late legendary designer, Virgil Abloh. It comes after the pair was previously offered in February 2022.

For the auction, the site will offer a size 7 of the LV Air Force 1 Damier. The sneakers are constructed out of calf leather material and features overall "LV" monograms upon the Damier patterns.

The Sotheby's x Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 "Damier" sneaker auction will go on until June 13, 2023, midnight, and currently holds a bid of $38,000. Those who want to avail the sneakers can place their bids, which are expected to be within a range of $40,000 to $60,000.

The ongoing Sotheby's auction for Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 "Damier" sneaker comes with an LV briefcase

The ongoing Sotheby's x Nike x Louis Vuitton Air Force 1 "Damier" sneaker auction features a size 7 shoe and a pilot case (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are extremely rare and special-edition and only 200 pairs were made available for the public. They were originally auctioned to the public between January 26, 2022, and February 8, 2022, at Sotheby's.

Originally, the shoe was offered in a range of sizes from 5 to 18 and were auctioned off at a profit of $25.3 million. The ending bid per shoe went up to $300,000, shocking the entire sneaker community.

The ongoing auction, on the other hand offers a single Size 7 and is expected to sell in the bid of $40,000. The official site of Sotheby's introduces the pair as follows:

"On the occasion of the Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2022 runway show, Virgil Abloh collaborated with Nike to design 47 pairs of bespoke Air Force 1s, fusing the trainer’s classic codes with the insignia and materials of Louis Vuitton in homage to the hip-hop culture that shaped him."

The upper of the shoe is entirely made out of calf leather material, and is embellished with Louis Vuitton's emblematic Damier and Monogra patterns. A nature cowhide piping of the shoe gives it a luxurious look.

Each of the pairs was accompanied by a Louis Vuitton pilot case instead of traditional shoe box. The pilot case was introduced under the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

It was a product of Maison's archive in an iconic orange colorway and came constructed out of Monogram Taurillon Leather material. The official sneaker auction site introduces the pilot case as:

"The pilot case features Louis Vuitton’s classic S lock closure in white metal finishing and includes a luggage tag in the shape of the Nike Swoosh. The pilot case adapts to every shoe size, based on an internal cushion system. It was sold exclusively with this pair."

The latest auction currently holds 49 bids, but most of the bids swoop in at the end moment with the best price, so interested sneakerheads can place a bid for the shoe currently.

