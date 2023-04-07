Sotheby's x Jordan "Victoriam" auction: Everything we know so far

Sotheby's, the British-founded American multinational label, is a premier destination for auctioning limited-edition items. The renowned multi national platform is collaborating with the Jordan label to auction off the "Air Jordan 12" sneaker model as a part of "Victoriam" collection.

Sotheby's latest auction is an incredible opportunity for avid sneaker collectors and Michael Jordan fans. The collaborative pair celebrates the "Jordan Year," by reminiscing the iconic 1998 NBA final win of Michael Jordan. Also known as the Air Jordan 13 "Last Dance" sneaker, the pair is incredibly rare and has received a lot of attention from fans.

The auction of the shoe is taking place on the e-commerce site of Sotheby's and will go on until April 11, 2023. The auction, which began on April 3, 2023, immediately received multiple bids.

More about Sotheby's Victoriam Part 1 auction, which features Michael Jordan-signed Nike Air Jordan 13 "Last Dance" sneakers

Michael Jordan is one of the most popular athletes of all time following his legendary exploits on the basketball court. MJ has a huge fan base in both the basketball and sneaker world, and his game-worn memorabilia tends to become the most coveted items.

The auction of his 1998 "Last Dance" jersey in September 2022 was priced at $10.1 million. The sneakers worn by MJ from the same game will be auctioned next. The jersey set a record sale in 2022, and now the sneakers are next on the list.

The sneakers are being auctioned as part of the Victoriam collection, which Sotheby's started to give a nod to legendary players and their lasting effect on their sport. The Sotheby's site introduces the Victoriam auction as follows:

"Sotheby’s is proud to present VICTORIAM, a special two-part curated collection of sports artifacts. Led by Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan XIIIs, the auctions feature a variety of athletes who have had deep and lasting impact on their respective sports.

The site also gives the teaser of what might come in the future:

"From Kobe Bryant to Roger Federer to Tom Brady, the auctions feature a host of items many of which are fresh to market."

The latest sneaker auction further celebrates 2023, the "Jordan Year," which is a nod to Michael Jordan's jersey number (23).

Jordan's last NBA win in 1998 was one of the most viewed live NBA games. The legendary player stepped into the court on June 5, 1998, wearing the iconic Air Jordan 13 "Bred".

Michael Jordan rose to the occasion, registering a game-high 37 points, wearing these remarkable Air Jordan 13 Bred sneakers.

The game marked Jordan's sixth Finals MVP award. The one-of-a-kind sneakers were signed and handed out to the ball boy of the game by Jordan as a thank you for his service after he had asked them in place of finding Jordan's lost jacket. Jordan removed the shoes off his feet, signed the toeboxes in silver ink and gave the pair to the ball boy.

The sneakers feature large, beautiful, silver signatures on each toe-box, and are in immaculate condition. The shoe currently sits at a bid of $1,800,000.

