Sotheby's x Jordan "The Dynasty" collection: Release date and more explored

Sotheby's, a British-founded American multinational corporation, is a premier destination for auctioning art and limited-edition items. It is collaborating with the Jordan label to auction off the "The Dynasty" sneaker collection. The collaborative pair will be released to celebrate the "Jordan Year," i.e. 2023, which was announced as a homage to Michael Jordan's legendary jersey number.

The Dynasty Collection features six individual Air Jordan sneakers, all worn by Michael Jordan. These sneakers are some of the most valuable and significant Air Jordan sneaker collections ever brought to the market.

The latest Air Jordan 'The Dynasty Collection" will be displayed and is set for sale at Sotheby's Dubai from February 27, 2023, to March 3, 2023, with the prices still remaining undisclosed.

The newly unveiled Sotheby's x Jordan "The Dynasty" collection feature six makeovers upon Air Jordan VI, Air Jordan VII, Air Jordan VIII, Air Jordan XI, Air Jordan XII, and Air Jordan XIV (Image via Sotheby's)

Michael Jordan is synonymous with greatness, and the NBA legend has continued to maintain his status quo as one of the iconic and legendary athletes. Besides his on-court success, his off-the-court partnership with Nike has created the massively popular "Jordan Brand."

The duo kick-started their partnership with the launch of Air Jordan 1 in 1984 and has developed multiple subsequent models. Now, as 2023 marks "Jordan Year," Sotheby's is paying homage to Michael Jordan's iconic career as a basketball player. Official press release introduces the collection,

"Sotheby’s is proud to present The Dynasty Collection, a set of 6 individual Air Jordan sneakers – each one worn by Michael Jordan in the clinching games of his 6 career NBA championships. The set consists of an Air Jordan VI (1991), Air Jordan VII (1992), Air Jordan VIII (1993), Air Jordan XI (1996), Air Jordan XII (1997), and Air Jordan XIV (1998). "

Michael Jordan won six NBA championships in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997, and 1998. The first sneaker is the Air Jordan 4, worn by Michael Jordan in 1991 during his Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers finale game. On June 12, 1991, Michael Jordan and his team, the Chicago Bulls, claimed the franchise's first NBA title.

The second shoe in the collection is Air Jordan 6, which Michael Jordan wore in 1992 during his final Chicago Bulls v/s Portland Trail Blazers match. The third shoe in the collection is the Air Jordan 7, which Michael Jordan wore in 1993 during the final Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns match.

The fourth sneaker is Air Jordan 9 worn by MJ during the Chicago Bulls vs Seattle SuperSonics finale in 1996. The fifth sneaker in the collection is Air Jordan 12, which was worn by MJ during Chicago Bulls v/s Utah Jazz game in 1997. Lastly, the collection features Air Jordan 14 makeover worn by MJ in 1998 during Chicago Bulls v/s Utah Jazz game.

Although 20 years have passed, MJ's status in pop culture and the sports world continues. The latest "The Dynasty Collection" is expected to retail at sky-high prices at Sotheby's Dubai store, which wasn't announced at the time of writing.

