Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023: 5 best-dressed celebrities

The Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week has become an annual highlight for the fashion industry, attracting the likes of Chanel, Giorgio Armani, and Christian Dior.

The front row at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week this season included celebrities including Cardi B, Shakira, and Sydney Sweeney. The weeklong celebration of the latest in autumn 2023 haute couture began on July 3 and runs through today, July 6.

From Shakira at Viktor and Rolf to Cardi B at Schiaparelli, Sportskeeda has compiled a list of 5 best-dressed stars at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023.

Sydney Sweeney and 4 other well-dressed celebrities at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, 2023

1) Shakira for the Viktor Rolf fall 2023 show

Shakira attended the Fall/Winter 2023-24 fashion presentation by Viktor & Rolf in Paris on July 5 during Paris Haute Couture Week. She was seated in the front row next to fellow pop vocalist Camila Cabello, wearing an all-white ensemble that perfectly reflected her thoughts (?).

She was dressed in an icy-white coat from Viktor & Rolf's Fall 2008 collection. A huge NO sign was prominently featured on the coat's bosom, which was a reoccurring element throughout the collection.

The Waka Waka songstress accessorized her look with strappy golden platform pumps and an Aquazzura clutch bag. Carrera's large rose-colored sunglasses completed her look.

2) Cardi B for Schiaparelli fall 2023

Cardi B started off Paris Haute Couture Week in a magnificently lavish ensemble. The rapper settled on the front row at Schiaparelli's fall 2023 couture display, wearing an intricate all-black outfit reminiscent of the brand's popular animal inspiration from the previous season.

In addition to the huge, billowing cloak covered in layered wool tufts to simulate raven's wings, the design featured a strapless gown made from inky velvet fabric and decorated with gold ornaments. The rapper wore a floor-length gown that was belted at the waist and adorned with little gold charms at the waist and the back.

The global sensation has long been a red-carpet darling, thanks to her opulent outfits and dedication to themes. Notably, she wore a similar magnificent outfit for Balenciaga's fall 2023 couture show.

Unlike her Schiaparelli outfit, the rapper opted for an all-sequin figure-hugging bodysuit underneath her all-white queen-like voluminous ruffled white coat.

3) Sydney Sweeney for Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 23/24 show

On July 4, during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Sydney Sweeney was seen in a sophisticated ensemble as she occupied the front row at the Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2023/2024 showcase. The actress confidently donned a striking black brassiere and matching high-waisted underwear beneath her sheer, body-hugging gown made of shimmering chainmail weave.

She accessorized the eye-catching gown with black platform sandals concealed beneath the hemline, diamond earrings with drops, plus a few pieces of rings.

The actress's makeup perfectly complemented her costume, featuring elegant, blown-out curls with a stylish side split and a shimmering, white eye shadow paired with winged eyeliner. She wore subtle makeup, but her bold, red lips were the center of attention.

4) Kate Hudson at Giorgio Armani Privé Haute Couture show

On July 4, Kate Hudson hand-in-hand with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa showed up at the Giorgio Armani Privé Fall/Winter 2023/2024 presentation during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023. The love birds arrived in complementing monochromatic ensembles.

Her outfit was composed of a strapless bandeau blouse that exposed her midriff and a matching midiskirt.

The actress wore her blonde hair in a straight high ponytail to highlight a set of exquisite silver diamond hoop earrings. Further, she completed the look with strappy black shoes, a red pedicure, and a radiant glow.

Danny Fujikawa dressed down in a white blazer with a trouser combination, a plain white tee, and a pair of light brown loafers.

5) Camila Cabello at Viktor Rolf fall 2023 show

Camila Cabello sat in the front row dressed in a black and white puffed-sleeved short dress at the Viktor Rolf show on July 5. Her two-toned outfit featured a beautiful mix of multiple patterns brought together to complete her dress.

The Havana singer wore patent leather platform shoes and a top ponytail that left her bangs sweeping across her face.

