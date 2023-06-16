Shakira reveals she once asked pilot to land plane in Spain just to give ex-partner Gerard Pique a kiss

Colombian pop star Shakira had a well-documented long-term relationship with Barcelona legend Gerard Pique. The pair were together for over a decade before breaking up last year.

Shakira has now revealed a story about their much-discussed relationship. The Colombian pop star said that she once stopped a plane to give her former partner a kiss. She said (via AS Tikitakas):

"I remember flying from Marrakech to Croatia. We were flying over Barcelona and I asked the pilot of the plane if he could land briefly just to give Gerard a kiss . It's the most romantic thing I've ever done in my life. I don't know if the Tax Agency will have computed it as one day in Spain.”

Gerard Pique has been in a relationship with Clara Chia Martin for a while. His former partner, meanwhile, started a new chapter in her life as she moved to Miami, United States along with their kids Milan and Sasha.

Shakira revealed how she started dating Barcelona legend Gerard Pique

Shakira met Gerard Pique while shooting the 2010 FIFA World Cup song, 'Waka Waka'. Pique used to represent Barcelona at the club level and Spain at the international level at that point in time.

The Colombian, meanwhile, was one of the leading pop stars in the world. Speaking about how her relationship with the former central defender started, the singer said in a recent interview:

"I start dating him and, if I have a bit of free time, I prefer to go see him at him and not go to the Bahamas to find my ex . It was a situation that did not please Gerard at all. So, to appease Gerard's jealousy a bit , which was natural because we didn't have a consolidated relationship, there was a lot of insecurity on both sides and the wounds with my previous partner were open."

Since their break up, though, the pair have traded slight barbs across digital media. The Colombian pop star even released a diss track with Bizzrap aimed at her ex-partner.

