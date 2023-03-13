Which designer did Kate Hudson wear for her 1st Oscar appearance?

At the 2023 Oscars, Kate Hudson looked absolutely stunning in a beaded fishtail gown by Rodarte that featured silver sequins. She accented the look with jewels by Rahaminov Diamonds. She skipped elaborate makeup and wore her hair in delicate waves, so all the attention was drawn to her dazzling clothes.

The 43-year-old actress aced her first Oscar appearance with a mermaid-cut silver gown. The dress had delicate twin straps, and the sleeve's graceful draping made her look even more refined. Rodarte's designer dress perfectly lifted Kate Hudson's look for the grand event.

Rodarte is known for its innovative designs

All about Kate Hudson's designer brand (Image via Los Angeles Times)

Rodarte is a luxury fashion label that was founded by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy in Pasadena, California, in 2005. The brand is known for its innovative designs that often feature intricate embroidery, embellishments, and other artisanal techniques.

Rodarte collections typically include a mix of ready-to-wear clothing, accessories, and footwear, and are often inspired by art, literature, and film. The brand has gained a reputation for its dreamy, romantic aesthetic, which combines vintage-inspired silhouettes with avant-garde details and unexpected materials.

Over the years, Rodarte has collaborated with a variety of other brands and designers, including Target, Opening Ceremony, and Nicholas Kirkwood. The label has also been worn by a number of high-profile celebrities, including Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, and Kirsten Dunst.

In addition to its fashion collections, Rodarte has also been involved in a number of other creative projects, including costume design for films such as Black Swan and The Bling Ring, as well as art exhibitions and installations.

Rodarte has now collaborated with actress Kate Hudson for the Oscars 2023 event. The Mulleavy sisters and Hudson have been friends for many years, and their collaborations have resulted in a standout first red-carpet look for Hudson.

The collaborations between Rodarte and Kate Hudson have been highly successful so far.

More on Kate Hudson's first Oscar appearance dress

Hudson wore a dress by Rodarte that was completely adorned with silver sequins and sparkling decorations. It had a strapless neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a long, shimmering train.

She chose to keep her accessories uncomplicated in order to draw attention to her show-stopping garment. Even though she was not wearing a necklace, she displayed her sophisticated teardrop earrings by pairing them with an old Hollywood hairstyle that included bombshell waves brushed behind her ears.

While Hudson was present at the award function as a presenter, her movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, was nominated for best-adapted screenplay.

Safe to say, she left quite the impression at the Oscars with her glamorous look.

