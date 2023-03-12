What time does Oscars 2023 red carpet start today? (12th March 2023)

The 95th edition of the prestigious Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, is taking place today, i.e., on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Before the main ceremony commences, the proceedings will kick off with the arrival of the stars. ABC is set to cover through its red carpet pre-show coverage, which will start at 1 pm ET or (10 am PT). At the same time, E! will also cover the star arrivals, starting at 5 pm ET (2 pm PT).

Interestingly, this time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will be ditching the 62-year-old tradition of the red carpets (since 1961) by replacing its color with that of champagne (or sand). Thus, viewers will see their favorite stars on a champagne carpet for the first time in the Academy Awards' history.

How to watch the Oscars 2023 red carpet event on TV and online

As mentioned earlier, E! and ABC will be covering the red carpet (or champagne carpet) for the 2023 Academy Awards. Thus, fans will witness the event through pre-show coverage via ABC's On the Red Carpet Live! Countdown to Oscars 95. ABC will broadcast the pre-show coverage from 1 to 4 pm ET (or 10 am to 1 pm PT).

If viewers have already signed up for TV streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, Sling, and similar other platforms, they can catch the broadcast live. In addition, the event will be available for free to stream at ABC.com or the ABC App.

Viewers with plans of Fubo TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, or any other TV streaming service will also be able to catch the coverage of E! 's Live from E!: Oscars.

When will the Oscars commence?

The 95th Academy Awards will be almost three-hour long (Image via Robert Gladden / AMPAS)

After the ceremony on the champagne carpet, the 95th Oscars will be aired by ABC at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, which is expected to conclude at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT. The three-hour-long award ceremony will be held at LA's Dolby Theatre by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

For those unaware, the American absurdist comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once is entering the contest with the most nominations, i.e., 11. Behind Michelle Yeoh-starrer multiversal comedy-drama, All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin share the second spot with nine nominations each.

Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick and James Cameron's directorial venture Avatar: The Way of Water are two movies that have instrumented history by getting nominated for Best Picture. Both of the nominated projects are sequels and grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, the first in the Academy's history.

Fans will have to tune into the live coverage on ABC through their TVs or smartphones (with TV streaming services) to find the results of the 95th edition of the Oscars. Alternatively, the Academy Awards will also be streamed on ABC.com and the ABC app.

