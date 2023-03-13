What did Hugh Grant say at Oscars 2023? Eye roll clip from red carpet interview goes viral

Stars from all over the world walked the red (champagne) carpet at the Oscars 2023 tonight at the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center.

Hugh Grant was one of the actors arriving at the event, wearing a black and white combination tuxedo. While the 62-year-old looked dashing, his carpet interview left fans disappointed. He was slammed for eye-rolling during the interview.

TV presenter Ashley Graham got the opportunity to interview Hugh as he walked down the champagne carpet at the Oscars 2023. But his answers to her questions seemed like the actor was rude and uninterested.

Fans claim Hugh Grant’s interview was “cringe-worthy”

In the Oscars 2023 carpet interview, Ashley Graham was seen trying her level best to get Hugh Grant to answer her questions. Instead of giving direct and detailed answers, the actor delivered either one word or confused answers.

Fans were upset with Hugh for turning the interview awkward and cringe-worthy. His eye roll at the end also became a big topic of discussion on Twitter.

Take a look at fans’ reactions over Hugh's red carpet interview:

Kathe Schock @KatheSchock1 #AshleyGraham Hugh Grants red carpet interview with Ashley Graham was so awkward and cringe-worthy! #Oscars2023 Hugh Grants red carpet interview with Ashley Graham was so awkward and cringe-worthy! #Oscars2023 #AshleyGraham

Kristin Crowley @KristinCrowley1 Anyone catch the eye roll Hugh Grant just gave after this live Oscars interview? Was he mad she called him a “veteran” of the Oscars or was he just mad at the world? Anyone catch the eye roll Hugh Grant just gave after this live Oscars interview? Was he mad she called him a “veteran” of the Oscars or was he just mad at the world? https://t.co/VVFAlYpH51

Lil Yim @yimmmmmy Wow that Hugh Grant red carpet interview as incredibly awkward and he was low key rude #Oscars Wow that Hugh Grant red carpet interview as incredibly awkward and he was low key rude #Oscars

Marie Kay @teammarie Watching Hugh Grant give that bizarre red carpet interview made my teeth itch #Oscars Watching Hugh Grant give that bizarre red carpet interview made my teeth itch #Oscars

Norm Schrager @MeetInTheLobby @Glenn__Kenny Right? It got worse from there. His eye roll on the way out was exactly what the world needs from Hugh Grant. @Glenn__Kenny Right? It got worse from there. His eye roll on the way out was exactly what the world needs from Hugh Grant.

Sars @SongofThyme Damn, Hugh Grant throwing shade on Countdown to the Oscars. We saw that eye roll to those questions. #Oscars 2023 #Oscars Damn, Hugh Grant throwing shade on Countdown to the Oscars. We saw that eye roll to those questions. 👀 #Oscars2023 #Oscars

Paul 🍎 @HeathenOnEarth_



Hugh Grant: "Yeah".



Pathetic.

#Oscars Ashley Graham: "Thank you so much. It was nice to talk to you."Hugh Grant: "Yeah".Pathetic. Ashley Graham: "Thank you so much. It was nice to talk to you."Hugh Grant: "Yeah".Pathetic.#Oscars

Hugh Grant’s interview answers to Ashley Graham’s questions at the Oscars

Ashley asked Hugh a few questions about Oscars 2023 nominations and his cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story. To note, he did a cameo as Rian Johnson in the 2022 star-studded movie.

Here is a small excerpt from the interview between Ashley and Hugh at the Oscars 2023 carpet:

Ashley asked:

“Probably you’ve watched a few of the movies, are you excited to see anybody win? Do you have your hopes up for anyone?”

Hugh replied:

“Ummm…not…not…no one in particular.”

Ashley: “Okay! Well, what do you wearing tonight then?”

Hugh: “Just my suite.”

Ashley: “Your suit!!! Who made your suit? You didn’t make it.”

Hugh: “I can’t remember my tailor.”

Ashley: “That’s okay! Shoutout to the tailor. So, tell me what does it feels like to be in Glass Onion? It was such an amazing filmi really loved it. I love a thriller. How fun is it to choose something like that?”

Hugh: “Well, I am barely in it. I am in about three seconds.”

Ashley: “Yeah, but still you showed up and you had fun, right?”

Hugh: “Almost.”

Ashley: “Okay, Alright! Thank you so much, it was nice to talk to you.”

As soon as Ashley turned towards the camera, Hugh was seen eye-rolling, before saying, “yeah.”

The Notting Hill actor is one of the presenters at the 95th Academy Awards. He appeared on the second list of celebrities who will present awards tonight.

In addition to Hugh, other presenters include Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Halle Bailey, Nicole Kidman, Deepika Padukone, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Elizabeth Banks, Danai Gurira, Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, and Sigourney Weaver.

Oscars 2023 airs at 8.00 pm ET live on ABC.

Poll : 0 votes