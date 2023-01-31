''He showed up in his horrible clothing'': Salma Hayek opens up on Adam Sandler honoring her at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Actress Salma Hayek recently appeared in Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein she spoke about her new movie, Magic Mike's Last Dance, and Adam Sandler honoring her at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Hayek, on a lighthearted note, said,

''He, as usual, showed up in his horrible clothing. And then just went on to insult me and my family and roast me for half an hour.''

Salma Hayek received a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in November 2021 for her contributions to the entertainment industry. During the interview, she also spoke about dancing with Channing Tatum, among other things.

Salma Hayek talks about her experience while filming Magic Mike's Last Dance

Salma Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel that she ''made the mistake" of picking Adam Sandler'' to deliver a speech before presenting her the star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She said,

''Normally, it's (the event) during the day, but they did it special for me at night and he (Adam Sandler) must have decided, ''well, we can go R, it's R-rated 'cause it's a night or something.''

Hayek also mentioned that ''the worst part'' is that she ''still loves him.'' She then discussed her new dance movie, Magic Mike's Last Dance, starring Channing Tatum in the lead role. Salma Hayek said that she hadn't done a lap dance before the movie but mentioned,

''I mean, if you're gonna start somewhere, why not Channing (Tatum)?''

Magic Mike's Last Dance is set to be released in theaters on February 10, 2023. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh and written by Reid Carolin.

A quick look at Salma Hayek's previous works

Magic Mike's Last Dance, one of Salma Hayek's widely anticipated movies, is a sequel to the 2015 film Magic Mike XXL and focuses on the titular character returning to the stage after a long hiatus. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Warner Bros. Pictures:

''Magic'' Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own.''

The synopsis further reads:

''With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?''

Both Hayek and Channing Tatum share sizzling chemistry in the trailer, and it is one of the major highlights of the film. Other supporting cast members include Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, and many more.

Apart from Magic Mike's Last Dance, Salma Hayek voiced the character of Kitty Softpaws in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, released in December 2022 and received highly positive reviews from fans and critics. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include House of Gucci, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, 30 Rock, and The Roads Not Taken, to name a few.

