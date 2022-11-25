Channing Tatum movies: 5 best roles played by the actor

Channing Tatum is a popular actor in the Hollywood industry characterized by his looks, ripped physique and dancing prowess.

Born into a regular family in Cullman, Alabama, Tatum grew up as an ordinary boy who was good at sports and athletics. After finishing high school, he enrolled in Glenville State College on a football scholarship but dropped out to do odd jobs back home.

After spending some time working as a stripper at a local club, Channing Tatum wanted to get into the show business. He moved to Miami, where he was discovered by a talent agent and consecutively got into the modeling industry.

The now-star worked for many prominent brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Emporio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana and others before he booked a spot in 2006's feature film She's The Man.

His debut in the film industry was followed by multiple other projects which established him as a known-face across the nation. The rest is history, as Channing Tatum has since appeared in numerous notable films as the lead actor. This article explores some of the most iconic roles that he has played in his career till date.

Magic Mike, Jump Street and more - 5 of the most iconic roles that Channing Tatum has appeared in

1) The Jump Street film series

The Jump Street films are a very popular buddy cop action comedy film series. 21 Jump Street (2012) and 22 Jump Street (2014) were directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller respectively and were based on a television series that aired between 1987 and 1991. The franchise starred Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in the lead roles as Schimdt and Jenko.

The Jump Street films follow the lead characters (schoolmates) who turn buddies when they both pass the police academy. They are transferred to a renewed drug busting team who specialize in infiltrating high schools and colleges to aprehend drug dealers. Both the films received heavy praise from critics and the audience and went on to earn over $500 million in the box office.

Channing Tatum's performance even earned him two Teen Choice Awards, an MTV Movie and TV award and a Young Hollywood Award.

2) Magic Mike series

Magic Mike is a comedy drama film series, with the first film releasing in 2012. The series featured Channing Tatum in the lead role alongside other prominent actors like Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer, Joe Manganiello, Alex Pettyfer, Olivia Munn, and Cody Horn.

The film series was loosely based on Channing Tatum's own experience from his time working as a stripper in Florida. Magic Mike received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike.

Channing Tatum plays the character of Mike Lane, a stripper at the Xquisite Strip Club in Tampa. He meets Adam, a college dropout who joins the club under Mike's guidance.

The film tells the story of Mike as he tries to protect Adam from the darker side of the industry. The former dreams of opening his own custom furniture shop one day, but ends up giving up most of his savings to save Adam from drug dealers.

Channing Tatum's character of Magic Mike was an important part of his career as he essentially portrayed himself in the role. The movie received so much positive reviews that it was followed by a sequel in 2015, Magic Mike XXL.

Another sequel has been recently announced, Magic Mike's Last Dance, which is set for a 2023 release.

3) Step Up

Step Up was Channing Tatum's breakout role that pushed him into the entertainment world as a talented dancer and lead actor. The 2006 teen romance dance drama was a popular film in itself, breaking the box office to earn $114 million against a budget of just $12 million.

The film starred Tatum alongside former wife Jenna Dewan in the lead roles. Despite receiving negative reviews from critics, the commercial success of the film spawned a franchise, which has gone on to earn over $400 million worldwide.

Step Up follows the story of Tyler Gage, a hip hop dancer from the streets. When caught vandalizing the Maryland School of Arts, Tyler is sentenced to 200 hours of community service as a custodian for the school.

Here, he crosses paths with Nora Clark, a ballet dancer aspiring to become a professional dancer. The story follows the two as they grow close to each other and help each other flourish at what they do best: dance.

4) Foxcatcher

Foxcatcher is a biographical psychological sports drama thriller which was released back in 2014. With direction from Bennett Miller and a screenplay by E. Max Fyre and Dan Futterman, the film featured prominent actors like Channing Tatum, Steve Carell, and Mark Ruffalo.

The film is based on real events and a death that revolved around John du Pont and the Schultz brothers, between the 80s and 90s.

The film starts in 1987, following Olympic wrestling champion Mark Schultz. He is recruited by multimillionaire wrestling enthusiast, John du Pont, to train and appear in the championships as part of his team, the Foxcatchers.

The film essentially chronicles the rise of the Foxcatchers, led by the Schultz brothers Mark and Dave with du Pont as their mentor. However, in the 90s, du Pont became paranoid and erratic and the story ends with him killing Dave Schultz.

The film received a lot of critical acclaim for the performances, along with Miller's direction, receiving multiple prestigious awards and nominations like "Best Director Award" at the Cannes, a Gotham Jury Award, a Hollywood Film Award and more.

Channing Tatum's performance as Mark Schultz has also been hailed as one of the best of his career, and won him a "Best Actor Award" at the International Cinephile Society Awards.

5) Logan Lucky

Logan Lucky is an independent American heist comedy directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, and distributed through his own company, Fingerprint Releasing.

The film features a talented ensemble cast that includes the likes of Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Sebastian Stan, Katherine Waterston, Hilary Swank and others. The film released in 2017 to a positive feedback from both critics and audience, who praised Soderbergh's direction as well as the performance by the actors.

Logan Lucky chronicles a heist on the Charlotte Motor Speedway, followed by the successful evasion from security and FBI. When Jimmy Logan is laid off from his construction job, he plans a heist on the nearby Charlotte Motor Speedway along with his handicapped veteran brother, Clyde and their sister, Mellie. They also enlist the help of Joe Bang, a talented safe-cracker.

The film is an unexpectedly fun watch, without any over-the-top scenarios or pretentious characters. Channing Tatum's role as Jimmy Logan goes on to show how talented he is with his comedic timing and sense of humour.

These were some of the most iconic roles played by Channing Tatum during his career till date. Some other honorable mentions include:

his role in the G. I. Joe film series (2009/ 2013) as Duke,

In Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) as Tequila,

In The Hateful Eight (2015) as Jody Domergue,

In Dear John (2010) as John Tyree, and

In The Lost City (2022) as Alan Caprison.

Tatum is set to reprise his role as Mike Lane in the sequel to the Magic Mike series, Magic Mike's Last Dance. Warner Brothers Pictures recently released the trailer for the movie which is set for a theatrical release date of February 10, 2023.

