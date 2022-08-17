She-Hulk - 5 rare facts about Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo, the three-time Oscar nominee and favorite superhero of many, will return to his signature role as The Hulk for the ninth time in the upcoming Marvel project, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will mark the MCU debut of the titular character. Created by Jessica Gao, the nine-episode-long action-comedy series is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 18.

The series revolves around Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany. Walters is a lawyer specializing in superhero-oriented legal cases, who receives an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner a.k.a The Hulk, after sustaining a life-threatening injury.

She acquires Hulk-like powers, but unlike Banner's Hulk, she retains her personality, intelligence, and emotional control when transforming into the superpowered She-Hulk. The series follows her journey as she tries to balance her life as a lawyer and her newly-found superpowers.

Ruffalo will play Smart Hulk, who first appeared in Avengers: Endgame. Smart Hulk will mentor She-Hulk and teach her how to harness her superpowers.

Before you catch Mark Ruffalo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, check out these lesser-known facts about him.

5 facts about Mark Ruffalo that you might not know

1) He suffered from undiagnosed dyslexia and ADHD when he was a child

Although Mark Ruffalo claims that he had a happy childhood, it was not devoid of complications. The actor suffered from dyslexia, which made it a struggle for him to read texts, despite having normal intelligence in other aspects.

As a child, Ruffalo also suffered from ADHD, which stands for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, a disorder which often occurs in people who suffer from dyslexia. This made it difficult for him to focus on things and often led to careless mistakes.

2) He used to wrestle during his school days

Mark Ruffalo's father was a three-time wrestling champion in their city. Ruffalo also followed in his father's footsteps and participated in competitive wrestling during his junior high and high school days, representing not one, but two states.

Although he did not win any awards, Ruffalo's wrestling experience helped him immensely when he played the role of an Olympic wrestler in Bennett Miller's Foxcatcher. He also went through rigorous training for nearly six months to get into shape for the role and put on around 30 pounds. The role eventually bagged him an Oscar nomination.

3) He diagnosed his brain tumor in a dream

In 2002, Mark Ruffalo was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a benign brain tumor that had to be surgically removed. Interestingly, the actor went for a CAT scan because he had a dream where he found out that he had a brain tumor.

Ruffalo underwent brain surgery at NYU Medical Center. This resulted in him suffering from partial facial paralysis for over a year, with his facial and auditory nerves being particularly at risk. While he managed to recover from the paralysis, he eventually became deaf in his left ear due to the effects of the surgery.

4) He sent Martin Scorsese a fan letter

Mark Ruffalo sent a fan letter to the acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, gushing about his films and expressing his desire to work with the director. The fan letter ultimately helped him bag the role of Dr. Lester Sheehan in Scorsese's critically-acclaimed 2010 psychological thriller Shutter Island.

5) He is an activist for multiple causes

Mark Ruffalo is an environmental and political activist. He is an advocate for the use of renewable energy resources, mainly solar and wind energy. He co-founded The Solutions Project, an organization dedicated to accelerating the transition from non-renewable energy resources to 100% renewable energy resources in the United States.

In 2008, Ruffalo became a staunch opponent of fracking when gas companies became interested in the plot of his family's land in Callicoon, New York.

Fracking refers to the process of injecting high-pressure water as well as other substances into a wellbore for the purpose of cracking deep-rock formations in order to extract the hydrocarbons contained in them. The process contaminates the water and causes a number of environmental issues, including an increase in the chances of earthquakes.

Ruffalo actively arranged multiple screenings of a documentary about natural-gas-drilling called Gasland in Pennsylvania. In March 2016, he also narrated and produced Jon Bowermaster's documentary Dear President Obama: The Clean Energy Revolution Is Now, which offers a scathing analysis of the former President's massive expansion of oil and natural gas drilling.

In October 2017, Ruffalo actively supported the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in their opposition against the building of the Dakota Access Pipeline project. He is also pro-choice and has actively advocated for abortion rights for women.

Don't forget to watch She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on August 18 only on Disney+.

