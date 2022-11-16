''A spiritual Step Up sequel'': Netizens compare Channing Tatum's Magic Mike's Last Dance trailer to Step Up

The trailer for Channing Tatum's much-anticipated Magic Mike's Last Dance is out, and fans cannot stop talking about it. The Steven Soderbergh film is a sequel to Gregory Jacobs' Magic Mike XXL.

Starring alongside Tatum in the new movie is Salma Hayek in another pivotal role. Following the release of the trailer, fans on Twitter have been comparing the film to the Step Up movies. One user described it as a ''spiritual sequel'' to Step Up.

James @JamesScrambles



Salma Hayak saw JLO in Hustlers and was like daaaaaamn I should do that Magic Mike @magicmikemovie ONE. LAST. DANCE. #MagicMikesLastDance , directed by Steven Soderbergh, Only in theaters February 10, 2023. ONE. LAST. DANCE. #MagicMikesLastDance, directed by Steven Soderbergh, Only in theaters February 10, 2023. https://t.co/3ljaJZAk34 Okay but Magic Mike 3 being a spiritual Step Up sequel is everything I didn't know I neededSalma Hayak saw JLO in Hustlers and was like daaaaaamn I should do that twitter.com/magicmikemovie… Okay but Magic Mike 3 being a spiritual Step Up sequel is everything I didn't know I needed 😭 Salma Hayak saw JLO in Hustlers and was like daaaaaamn I should do that twitter.com/magicmikemovie…

The trailer maintains an intriguing tone, with Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek dominating it with their raw charisma and screen presence. It is replete with stunning visuals and dance sequences, and viewers can look forward to a memorable cinematic experience.

Twitter applauds Channing Tatum's new Magic Mike's Last Dance's visual

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for Channing Tatum's Magic Mike's Last Dance. Many mentioned that the film's overall look and feel are similar to the Step Up movies. Some also praised director Steven Soderbergh for the film's visual aesthetics.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Lena ❤️ @LeCurry18 That trailer for magic Mike is not it I watched it on mute but still lol I thought this movie was about strippers why it's looking like Step up 56 That trailer for magic Mike is not it I watched it on mute but still lol I thought this movie was about strippers why it's looking like Step up 56

James @JamesScrambles



Salma Hayak saw JLO in Hustlers and was like daaaaaamn I should do that Magic Mike @magicmikemovie ONE. LAST. DANCE. #MagicMikesLastDance , directed by Steven Soderbergh, Only in theaters February 10, 2023. ONE. LAST. DANCE. #MagicMikesLastDance, directed by Steven Soderbergh, Only in theaters February 10, 2023. https://t.co/3ljaJZAk34 Okay but Magic Mike 3 being a spiritual Step Up sequel is everything I didn't know I neededSalma Hayak saw JLO in Hustlers and was like daaaaaamn I should do that twitter.com/magicmikemovie… Okay but Magic Mike 3 being a spiritual Step Up sequel is everything I didn't know I needed 😭 Salma Hayak saw JLO in Hustlers and was like daaaaaamn I should do that twitter.com/magicmikemovie…

sylvia @iPurpleBeast @channingtatum @magicmikelive 🏼 @magicmikemovie ARE U KIDDING ME THIS IS MAGIC MIKE MEETS STEP UP IM SCREAMING SLAY @channingtatum @magicmikelive @magicmikemovie ARE U KIDDING ME THIS IS MAGIC MIKE MEETS STEP UP IM SCREAMING SLAY 💃🏼

A Starseed Is Born @CnickB25 The new Magic Mike movie looking like it's a Step Up film and I'm okay with that The new Magic Mike movie looking like it's a Step Up film and I'm okay with that https://t.co/CiwzXH89dZ

Benjamin Kramer @benjaminkramer Further proof Steven Soderbergh is one of the best filmmakers working today: he knew a MAGIC MIKE 3 could be more like a STEP UP sequel. Further proof Steven Soderbergh is one of the best filmmakers working today: he knew a MAGIC MIKE 3 could be more like a STEP UP sequel.

tara @tara_tweetweet

THANK YOU for taking Magic Mike & (the only good) Step Up movie into 1 final fantasy & masterpiece!!!!!!



youtube.com/watch?v=pBIGdw… Dear @channingtatum THANK YOU for taking Magic Mike & (the only good) Step Up movie into 1 final fantasy & masterpiece!!!!!! Dear @channingtatum ,THANK YOU for taking Magic Mike & (the only good) Step Up movie into 1 final fantasy & masterpiece!!!!!!youtube.com/watch?v=pBIGdw…

H-Cis-Patces or Patches 🔱🔎🐙💀📗 @the_patches Wait, WAIT.



Is the New Magic Mike ALSO basically "Step Up 12"? Wait, WAIT.Is the New Magic Mike ALSO basically "Step Up 12"?

H-Cis-Patces or Patches 🔱🔎🐙💀📗 @the_patches Wait, WAIT.



Is the New Magic Mike ALSO basically "Step Up 12"? Wait, WAIT.Is the New Magic Mike ALSO basically "Step Up 12"?

Step Up is a teen dance movie starring Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan in the lead roles. Although the film did not impress critics, it became a commercial success and spawned many sequels over the years. The popular franchise is full of stunning dance sequences, which seems to have led fans to compare it to the new Magic Mike's Last Dance trailer.

Overall, the trailer has generated positive reactions from fans. The movie is expected to be released in theaters on February 10, 2023.

A quick look at Magic Mike's Last Dance plot and cast

Magic Mike's Last Dance focuses on its titular character, who decides to return to the stage after a hiatus. However, the journey doesn't seem as simple as he'd thought. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Warner Bros Pictures' official YouTube channel:

''Magic'' Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own.''

The synopsis further reads:

''With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?''

The movie stars Channing Tatum in the titular role, and he looks terrific in the trailer, capturing his character's charm and charisma with astonishing ease. Tatum had also appeared in the movie's previous two installments, Magic Mike XXL and Magic Mike.

Salma Hayek stars in another pivotal role and looks equally impressive in the movie's trailer. Viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance.

Other supporting cast members include Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, and Christopher Bencomo, among many others, in critical roles. The film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, best known for classics like Se*, Lies and Videotape, Traffic, and Contagion, to name a few.

Poll : 0 votes