“Never been more honored”: Jenna Dewan responds to being part of JoJo Siwa’s ‘awakening’

Jenna Dewan is ecstatic after JoJo Siwa disclosed that the Step Up actor was a part of her gay awakening story. Dewan did a duet on Siwa’s video on TikTok on October 8, 2022, where she reacted to the dancer’s words.

Siwa revealed this when she recently participated in a TikTok trend called "One Thing About Me." The Boomerang singer also disclosed that Demi Lovato’s song Cool for the Summer played an important role for her in hinting at her interest in women. Siwa started the clip by saying:

“One thing about me is that when I was 12, Demi Lovato came out with the song, ‘Cool for the Summer’, I really, really liked it and listened to it all the time. I did not know what it meant back then, but now that I’m much older, and I understand and I know what it means.”

Siwa then stated that she loved Dewan’s performance in Lip Sync Battle, where the American Virgin actor danced and lip-synced to Ginuwine’s Pony. She recalled how she used to watch Jenna's performance video every day.

Shortly after, Dewan made a reaction video, where she appeared with a smile. The caption of her video read:

“Jojo i have never been more honored…!! ICONNNNNN FOREVERRRRRR.”

JoJo Siwa identifies herself as a member of the LGBTQ community

JoJo Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ community last year when her TikTok video went viral, where she was seen lipsyncing to Lady Gaga’s song Born This Way, which is widely regarded as an LGBTQ anthem.

While speaking to People, Siwa disclosed her relationship with then-girlfriend Kylie Prew, stating that she "does not care what the internet says" about them, as "it is nice to have somebody in her life" like that.

According to JoJo Siwa, this was a secret that she never shared with anyone and was inspired by her love for Prew, which started as a friendship and changed to a romantic relationship in 2020. She stated:

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual. But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”

JoJo also mentioned that she likes queer, and technically she is pansexual because that is how she has always been her whole life. JoJo and Kylie first met on a cruise ship, and the former gave an explanation that she gives everyone when they ask her about her life story. She added:

“I never wanted [my coming out] to be a big deal. I’ve known since I was little. I have a lot that could have gone away because of my love life.”

JoJo Siwa checked into Google, and after reading the comments, she realized that she should never have revealed anything since she was expecting the comments to be nice and supportive but that did not happen. She clarified that she doesn’t want anyone to watch her videos or purchase her merchandise if they don’t support her and the LGBTQ community.

