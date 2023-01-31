Magic Mike 3 release date, cast, and plot details out

Magic Mike 3 was confirmed to be returning in November 2021.

The popular franchise is bringing us another sequel after eight long years of waiting. This third installment was written by Reid Carolin, and is titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Starring Channing Tatum, Magic Mike is based on Tatum's experiences from his time as a stripper in Tampa, Florida. It follows Mike (played by and based on Tatum), who is a talented exotic dancer trying to make ends meet.

Magic Mike 3: Release information, trailer, what to expect, and more

Release date

Magic Mike @magicmikemovie Magic Mike can’t be contained - see him take his talents across the pond in this featurette for Magic Mike’s Last Dance - only in theaters February 10. #MagicMikesLastDance Magic Mike can’t be contained - see him take his talents across the pond in this featurette for Magic Mike’s Last Dance - only in theaters February 10. #MagicMikesLastDance https://t.co/d62s3XnHCL

Distributed in the US by Warner Bros., Magic Mike 3 will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023.

The movie was originally scheduled for a direct release on HBO Max, but in September, it was announced that Magic Mike 3 will be hitting theaters first. The Channing Tatum film is expected to make its way to the HBO Max streaming platform soon after its theatrical release.

Expected plot for Magic Mike 3

Zach Pope @popetheking

Intimate, romantic, more subtle, & handles the material in the best way yet. The finale goes all out with straight up STEP UP dance numbers & of course some stripping. Tatum & Hayek are Ladies & Gentlemen Magic Mike’s Last Dance is hands down the best MAGIC MIKE FILM.Intimate, romantic, more subtle, & handles the material in the best way yet. The finale goes all out with straight up STEP UP dance numbers & of course some stripping. Tatum & Hayek are Ladies & Gentlemen Magic Mike’s Last Dance is hands down the best MAGIC MIKE FILM. Intimate, romantic, more subtle, & handles the material in the best way yet. The finale goes all out with straight up STEP UP dance numbers & of course some stripping. Tatum & Hayek are 🔥 https://t.co/PSMhvFae9C

The plot details for the third installment of the franchise, titled Magic Mike's Last Dance, have been kept under wraps. Channing Tatum has described it as a “fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse role Pretty Woman story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”

The third film opens with Mike in a precarious condition, with a bad business deal stripping him of any support whatsoever. As a result, he takes bartender gigs in Florida, where he meets a wealthy socialite who provides him with the opportunity to return to the stage in London.

However, little does he know that she has an agenda of her own. Once Mike discovers what his patron has in mind, his career is put on the line yet again.

Watch the trailer here for Magic Mike 3 here.

The trailer for the movie was dropped on November 15, 2022. It is set to the tune of Last Dance by Donna Summer, and opens with shots of Tatum and Salma Hayek, respectively. Hayek's character is captivated by Mike's talent and good looks, and invites him to London for a show.

The relationship between Mike and his benefactor does raise a lot of eyebrows, but Mike seems to trust her, until he realizes her ulterior motives.

Cast information

Magic Mike @magicmikemovie No dancers were harmed in the making of Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Don’t miss the epic dance scenes only in theaters February 10. #MagicMikesLastDance Get tickets now: magicmikeslastdancemovie.com No dancers were harmed in the making of Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Don’t miss the epic dance scenes only in theaters February 10. #MagicMikesLastDance Get tickets now: magicmikeslastdancemovie.com https://t.co/0o6XxSRb4O

Channing Tatum will be reprising his role as Mike for the new installment. Starring alongside him as his lover and patron is Salma Hayek, a rich woman.

Others starring in the movie include Caitlin Gerard, Ayub Khan Din, and Gavin Spokes.

All about Magic Mike's previous installments

Paul Tuffnell @Tuff86 Magic Mike (2012) is a film I slept on, despite liking a lot of Soderbergh's work. This is solid stuff. It might not be the most ambitious or stylish movie but it's an honest story that is certainly entertaining. Tatum is great & creates a character that is easy to like. 3.5 Magic Mike (2012) is a film I slept on, despite liking a lot of Soderbergh's work. This is solid stuff. It might not be the most ambitious or stylish movie but it's an honest story that is certainly entertaining. Tatum is great & creates a character that is easy to like. 3.5⭐ https://t.co/6lZIzh3tzF

The first film in the franchise, Magic Mike, was released in 2012, and explored the story of Mike Lane, an experienced stripper who worked in an all-male dance group and trained a young teen to make a profit while having fun.

Magic Mike @magicmikemovie Today marks 5 years of Magic Mike XXL! Strike a poseToday marks 5 years of Magic Mike XXL! Strike a pose 💪 Today marks 5 years of Magic Mike XXL! https://t.co/2cDxXKBexK

Three years later, in 2015, the franchise stepped in with another film, Magic Mike XXL. The second installment explored Lane’s life after his exit from the exotic dance industry at the peak of success. The film features him deciding to team up with his fellow dancers once more in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Given that the title for the latest installment is Magic Mike’s Last Dance, it is likely that the movie will mark Channing Tatum’s farewell to this semi-autobiographical stripper persona after more than ten years.

However, the good news for fans is that in July 2022 it was announced that developments were ongoing for more films in the franchise based on other characters.

