Who did Stephen tWitch Boss play in Magic Mike XXL? Character explored as Channing Tatum pays tribute

DJ Stephen tWitch was recently found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles. The sudden demise of the popular television personality and actor was shocking news for his fans, who expressed their grief on social media.

The latest celebrity to react to the incident was actor Channing Tatum, who shared the screen with Stephen in the 2015 comedy-drama film, Magic Mike XXL. Tatum paid tribute to the late actor on social media by posting a throwback picture from the shoot of the film and wrote:

“I have no words. There aren’t any. My head or heart can not understand this. There is just so much… i don’t know where to begin. I love you. I’ll see you again my friend. Until then.”

DJ Stephen tWitch Boss portrayed the role of Malik in Magic Mike XXL

Although detailed information on Stephen tWitch's Malik is available, the character encouraged the leads in Magic Mike XXL to give their best at the stripper convention.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014, Channing Tatum said that Stephen approached him to be one of the cast members in the film. tWitch then stated that Tatum’s former wife, Jenna Dewan, met him and revealed that his name was being considered for a role.

In an interview with the Savannah Morning News, tWitch said that his character plays a crucial role in bringing out the real talent of the leads for their performance. The rest of the cast members also loved Stephen, and they have always spoken well of him in their interviews.

Released on July 1, 2015, Magic Mike XXL is a sequel to Magic Mike, released in 2012. It was successful at the box office and received decent feedback from critics and audiences. Another sequel, titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance, is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023.

DJ Stephen tWitch's road to fame started with So You Think You Can Dance

DJ Stephen tWitch was known for his appearances on television and films (Image via Mike Rozman/Getty Images)

DJ Stephen tWitch made his debut with films such as Blades of Glory and Hairspray. He eventually became popular after participating in the third season of So You Think You Can Dance.

After being eliminated, he participated in the fourth season with Katee Shean and was announced as the runner-up. tWitch then featured alongside his wife, Allison Holker, in the documentary series Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.

He was also a DJ and co-host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In addition to that, Stephen was also cast in several shows, including Bones, Touch, Drop Dead Diva, Modern Family, and Young & Hungry.

His film credits include Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution, and Step Up: All In. His final role as an actor was in the Disney+ film, The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

Poll : 0 votes