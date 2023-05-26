Jordan Air Ship “Tech Grey” shoes: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored 

After releasing multiple two-tone all-leather styles in the previous year, Jordan Brand appears to be considering new silhouettes for the Jordan Air Ship. Even though some fans were dismayed that the Jordan Air Ship PE SP "Every Game" wasn't connected to Nigel Sylvester and his "Bike Air" version, those seeking an alternative colorway are in good fortune, as a "Tech Grey" version of the sneaker is on the way.

The complete shoe will be covered in a Summit White/Gunsmoke-Tech Grey color palette. This colorway is accented with premium suede overlays.

The Jordan Air Ship PE SP “Tech Grey" is slated to enter the sneaker market on June 7, 2023. These high-top shoes will be available both online and at some Jordan Brand and Nike retail stores. The sneaker will cost $140 at retail and come in men's sizes.

Sneaker enthusiasts have a unique chance to secure a piece of history and pay tribute to one of the most distinguished players in history.

Jordan Air Ship “Tech Grey” shoes are accentuated with grey suede overlays

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Asphalt Gold)

Many people believe that the classic Air Jordan 1 marked the start of the Air Jordan line when they look back at its history. However, the Nike Air Ship was really where it all began because it was this shoe that MJ wore on the court in the "Bred" shade when it initially became banned by the NBA.

Before switching to the Air Jordan 1, Michael Jordan spent his rookie season using the famous basketball shoe, the Jordan Air Ship.

Since the model's resurgence started in 2020, Jordan Brand has effectively taken over its production, modified its sole unit to include components of the AJ 1, and produced several two-tone color combinations.

Even in 2023, the sneaker community has witnessed multiple classic colorways of the silhouette that will be made public in the coming weeks of 2023. The iterations "Dune Red," "Every Game," and "Pine Green" surfaced online in the past few weeks, alongside Nigel Sylvester’s collaborative "Bike Air" colorway of the shoe.

Now, we’re getting glimpses of the new “Tech Grey” rendition of the Jordan Air Ship shoe that will join the Summer Release Calendar of the Jordan Brand.

The model retains the same structure as Sylvester's "Bike Air" combination but replaces the typical all-leather composition with tech grey suede accents. The remainder of the sneaker is made of white leather with matching stitching to add depth to the basic top.

Here's another closer look at the heel counters of the shoe (Image via Asphalt Gold)

These toppings' matching white lace loops contrast with the creamy-hued nylon tongue's grey Nike Air logo. The heel tab's column is likely to feature Nike Air writing that contrasts with the surrounding grey suede.

A white Air Jordan 1 midsole and a rubber outer sole unit with a gunsmoke color scheme complete the appearance.

Watch for the upcoming month's release of the next Jordan Air Ship "Tech Grey" iteration. For quick updates as well as confirmed release dates, interested parties can download the SNKRS app or register on Nike's official website.

