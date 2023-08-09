4 upcoming Air Jordan 3 releases planned for Spring 2024

The Air Jordan 3 is among the most distinguished sneakers in basketball and streetwear culture. Released in 1988, at a time when vintage and contemporary designs were merging, the pair's self-lacing system, bulkier silhouette, and visible air bubble design exhibiting the Nike Air Unit are still as iconic as ever.

AJ3 was the very first Jordans to include the Jumpman symbol on the tongue, which has since become a pop culture phenomenon, making them extremely important in Jordan's history. The footwear, like its predecessor, decided to do away with the gigantic Swoosh on the side in favor of the Nike Air logo on the heel. But it's the gray elephant hide-like design on the uppers of these sneakers that makes them instantly recognizable.

The Air Jordan 3 has been re-released several times with different colorways and collaborations over the years, but it still preserves its legendary appeal and ageless style. Jordan Brand is slated to drop new and old versions of the Air Jordan 3 once more. Here are some of the most anticipated 2024 AJ 3 releases:

From “Cosmic Clay” to “Rio,” 4 Air Jordan 3 colorways ready to hit the sneaker market in Spring 2024

1) Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cosmic Clay”

Jordan Brand, which is owned by Nike, is diversifying its archive to cater to women with multiple new iterations of its models. The newly declassified Air Jordan 3 Retro "Cosmic Clay" colorway will be yet another step in that direction.

With a color scheme of White/Cosmic Clay-Sail-Cement Grey-Anthracite, the pair features cosmic clay modifications and an anthracite-colored Jumpman visual identity on the tongue flap. Much like the AJ 3 "Lucky Green," the pair has an upper made of white leather with an elephant print where they usually appear. The final piece of the puzzle is a cement-gray, solid rubber outer sole unit that sits atop a sail-colored midsole.

According to Sole Retriever, the rumored AJ 3 Retro "Cosmic Clay" shoes have yet to be formally announced, but they are projected to hit the market in the summer of 2024. These shoes, which are available in women's sizes, will retail for $225 per pair. In addition, the preschool and toddler sizes in this colorway will come with a price tag of $100 and $85, respectively.

2) Air Jordan 3 "Bicoastal"

The AJ 3 "Bicoastal" colorway is another upcoming addition to the AJ3 lineup. Although the Air Jordan 3 Retro OG SP "Bicoastal" shoes have yet to be officially announced, trusted sources like Sole Retriever have indicated that these shoes will be available in summer 2024, along with other color options. The color scheme for the pair under discussion will be Bicoastal/Black-Malachite-Fossil.

The Retro OG SP Air Jordan 3 "Bicoastal" women's-only colorway is adorned with green hues. Apart from a few flecks of malachite thrown in for good measure, the top of the sneaker is mostly covered in bicoastal. Elephant print in its traditional fossil hue, as well as black specifics on the midsole, plastic eyelets, and lining, add to the overall green tone.

Jordan Brand fans can keep an eye out for the anticipated arrival of these pairs at Nike's online and in-store locations, the SNKRS app, and a few other partnering Jordan Brand sellers. These sneakers will only be available in women's sizes and will retail for $225 per pair.

3) Air Jordan 3 “Green Glow”

For 2024, the Jordan label is bringing back the "Green Glow" color scheme. This iteration was first seen in 2013 with very few releases, and it's now making a return with buzz. The hotly anticipated Air Jordan 3 "Green Glow" edition is one of the future releases.

This AJ 3 will be dressed in a fashionable mix of Black, Green Glow, Wolf Grey, and White. Although no official images have been released, we expect a Black base with riveting Green Glow tones as eye-catching highlights. The elephant print overlay on the toe and heels of the shoe will undeniably draw attention. A White midsole and a gray rubber outsole are almost certain to round out the design.

The AJ 3 "Green Glow" is set to be released in Summer 2024 on Nike.com as well as on multiple Jordan Brand retail outlets. The list price is expected to be $200 USD. Keep an eye out for additional updates as we get nearer to the launch date.

4) Air Jordan 3 “Rio”

The "Rio" AJ 3 is the fourth outcome of the collaboration between J Balvin and the Jordan label, and it will be released in Summer 2024. In December 2020, Balvin announced his first collaboration with JB, releasing the "Colores Y Vibras" Air Jordan 1, followed by the Air Jordan 2 in 2022, and the Air Jordan 3 "Medelln Sunset" in 2023.

The "Rio" release is a soulful tribute to J Balvin's child, Rio, who was born in June 2021 to Balvin and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer.

An elegant Black, Solar Flare, and Total Crimson Abyss color scheme will adorn the AJ3 "Rio" pair. Despite the lack of leaked images, it is anticipated that the sneaker will come with a Black base with gradient midsole specifics, translucent heel tabs, and J Balvin's logo. Rio-themed elements will also be prevalent.

The duo's "Rio" will be available in summer 2024 for $250 USD at select Jordan Brand sellers, including Nike.com.

These are the four major AJ 3 releases to look out for in Spring 2024. To remain updated on any of the above-mentioned iterations, you can sign up on Nike's online website and download the SNKRS app from the App Store or Play Store.