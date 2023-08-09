Nike Sabrina 1 “Brooklyn’s Finest” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Sabrina Ionescu's high-profile victory over the Las Vegas Aces featured a first peek at an entirely novel colorway of her trademark Nike shoe, the Nike Sabrina 1. This design, dubbed "Brooklyn's Finest," preserves the foundational strength of the original design. It does so by using distinctive colors and accents that capture the essence of Brooklyn as well as Ionescu's aesthetic. The latest “Brooklyn’s Finest” iteration of the model is wrapped up in a Jade Ice/Black-Guava Ice-Lilac Bloom color palette.

There is no official release date for the upcoming Sabrina Ionescu’s Nike Sabrina 1 “Brooklyn’s Finest” colorway. However, early sneaker sources like Sneaker Bar Detroit suggest that these pairs will be offered sometime during February 2024. These sneakers will be offered at a retail price label of $130 for each pair. Fans can find the shoes at Nike's online and physical stores, on the SNKRS app along with a few other retail vendors.

Nike Sabrina 1 “Brooklyn’s Finest” shoes are dressed in Jade Ice and Lilac Bloom hues

The Swoosh label’s newsroom introduces Sabrina Ionescu as the new generation of athletes and a signature athlete. The brand said that it plans to deliver on its commitment to serve the "next generation of hoopers" and move the game ahead on and off the court.

The technical performance and enticing design of the Nike Sabrina 1 "Brooklyn" complement each other. Engineered mesh is used at the top for ventilation, while suede is added towards the heel counter. A stylish black-and-white cloth covering is used to shield the toe as well as the eye stays.

The midfoot along with the collar has an icy blue color that gives off an air of frigid coolness. The heel features a dab of purple suede, and the Swoosh is presented with a strong black outline. The "I" topping includes Sabrina's signature in a gentle guava ice tint to add an individual flair. In the only model with hidden messages, a vertical black Swoosh rests between two cutouts to accentuate the lateral side.

The overall look is completed by a guava ice outer sole unit, an extended Nike React midsole in purple and guava ice, in addition to a top-loaded Nike Zoom Air element in the forefoot.

The design features of the silhouette are underlined on Nike’s blog as:

“The Sabrina 1 is made to serve players like Ionescu who want to accelerate and cut with quickness on both sides of the floor and still feel fresh in the fourth quarter. To accomplish this, Nike designers focused on increasing comfort and support while keeping the shoe lightweight. The shoe features full-length Nike React cushioning and a top-loaded Nike Zoom Air unit in the forefoot.”

In the upcoming year, the Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 "Brooklyn's Finest" version will be made available to shoe fans. Sneakerheads can download the SNKRS app or sign up on the Nike website to get updates about the shoe. This will also help them know when the shoe goes on sale.