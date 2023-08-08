Nike Air Foamposite One "Black Team Gold" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Since its introduction in 1997, Nike Air Foamposite One sneaker model, recognized for its futuristic appearance as well as durable shell, has served as a blank canvas for eye-catching colors and patterns. With the release of the Nike Air Foamposite One "Black Team Gold" in the upcoming year, the Swoosh is giving this retro style a modern update.

Although the official launch date of the new Nike Air Foamposite One "Black Team Gold" colorway has been kept under wraps by the shoe company, some early sources, like Sole Retriever, suggest that these pairs will be launched sometime during the Summer of 2024.

These shoes will be produced and offered in full-family sizing options, including adult, grade school, preschool, and toddler/infant sizes. They will be dropped with retail price tags of $240, $190, $105, and $77 for each pair, respectively. Fans of Foamposite shoes can locate these pairs on Nike's online and offline outlets, alongside the SNKRS app and a couple of other linked retail merchants.

Nike Air Foamposite One "Black Team Gold" shoes are accented with Light Orewood Brown hues

Among the most widely spread sneaker lineups to rule before Kobe Bryant and LeBron James was always the Nike Penny Hardaway collection. It has established itself as a bedrock of the Nike Hoop legacy and competes admirably against the present generation of trademark sneakers.

Although Penny Hardaway had many styles of sneakers throughout his line of work, only four of them carried his mark, as the fifth model was introduced following his retirement.

The innovative Nike Air Foamposite One's 1997 debut surely caught the eye of both athletes and Nike afficionados. So, for their notoriety, they were eventually retroed a decade later, and the present unveiling of fresh color combinations is still going on.

Sole Retriever



🗓️ Summer 2024

FD5855-002 (men)

$240 (men)



EXCLUSIVE: The Nike Air Foamposite One "Black Team Gold" will be launching for Summer 2024 in a full family size run!

The Nike Air Foamposite One continues to have a revolutionary design. It's surprising because the silhouette wasn't available 25 years ago in 1997, when conventional materials dominated the performance basketball industry.

The model's momentous anniversary hasn't gotten much notice because the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 1 were both celebrating their 40th and 35th birthdays in 2022, respectively.

In 2023, the Swoosh label is paying special attention to the silhouette, as we have already witnessed "Anthracite," "Metallic Red," and "Penny PE" variants in the past weeks. Further, the brand has already made plans for 2024 with "Galaxy" and "Eggplant" colorways, which will now be joined by the recently surfaced "Black Team Gold" variant.

The speculative mock-up has been designed in accordance with the official color palette of black, team gold, light orewood brown, and chrome. The eye-catching team gold Foamposite materials that make up the upper part of the shoes contrast with the black tumbled leather eyestays, mesh tongue flaps, and sockliners, as well as the lace sets.

The small Swoosh, which is stitched close to the toe, plus has a light orewood brown hue, gives the primarily gold and black shoe a subdued splash of color. The iconic Foamposite midsole along with outer sole unit with a semi-translucent clear finish are located underneath all of this.

Shoe enthusiasts need to keep an eye out for the release of the Nike Air Foamposite One "Black Team Gold" variant in the coming year. If interested parties are worried about losing the arrival of this particular edition, they may download the SNKRS app or enroll on the Nike site to receive the most recent information when the sneaker goes on sale.