Nike Air Force 1 Low Gingham Swoosh "White Bronzine" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike has unveiled another colorway of its Nike Air Force 1 Low as part of its Gingham sneaker catalog. Later in 2022, the company unveiled a variety of sneakers covered in gingham designs, and a recent colorway demonstrates that Nike isn't planning on slowing down this year either.

The latest AF1 Gingham Swoosh iteration is entirely covered in a mix of Summit White/Bronzine-Black hues.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Gingham Swoosh "White Bronzine" colorway hasn't been given an official release date. However, as per sneaker media outlets like Sole Retriever, it'll launch somewhere around the 2023 holiday season.

With a suggested retail price of $115 for each pair, these shoes will be available in women's sizes. Following their release, these pairs will be available for purchase from Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other networked retail stores.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Gingham Swoosh "White Bronzine" shoes are adorned with black and mustard swooshes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SneakerNews)

The beginnings of the 40-year-old sneaker model on Swoosh's website are emphasized in the following words:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied,” it continues.

Nike is not unfamiliar with intriguing revamps of its iconic designs, and the Air Force 1 Low has long been a preferred subject for such revolutionary alterations.

The brand maintains its holiday trend by introducing the Air Force 1 Low Gingham "White Bronzine," a special women's design. This new colorway was designed after previous Gingham AF1s, such as the "Mystic Red" and "University Blue" variations.

This third iteration of the Gingham-Swoosh keeps the traditional all-white foundation, enabling the distinctive Swoosh as well as heel embellishments to stand out.

This edition, in contrast to previous versions, explores an exciting pairing of black and yellow. The black logo at the tongue flap provides a subtle contrast, and the exquisite mustard yellow treatment on the dubraes elevates the design.

This black and yellow checkered pattern's meticulous attention to detail serves as a testament to Nike's dedication to developing cutting-edge designs that honor the shoe's legacy and push the limits in terms of fashion.

The recently introduced Air Force 1 Low successfully combines classic simplicity with cutting-edge fashion flair.

Keep a lookout for the Nike Air Force 1 Low Gingham Swoosh "White Bronzine" footwear in the upcoming months of 2023. By signing up on the Nike website or by utilizing the SNKRS app, shoppers who are certain they must have a pair of these stylish footwear pieces can quickly start getting alerts about the aforementioned colorway's arrival date.

Other renowned shoe models from Oregon's sneaker store's vast collection, such as the Dunk Low, Air Max 90, and Blazer Mid, received the Gingham treatment earlier this year in addition to the Nike Air Force 1.