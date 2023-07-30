Nike Dunk Low "White Chrome" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The patterns offered on Nike Sportswear's women's and kids'-only products are occasionally more intricate than that company's typical hues for adult sizing, which often irks enthusiasts. Here's a peak at another brand-new, exclusively for women Nike Dunk Low "White Chrome" iteration that have recently been added to the model's palette. This fresh variant of Dunk Low is entirely wrapped up in a White/Metallic Silver-Blue Joy color scheme.

The recently revealed Dunk Low "White Chrome" sneakers are predicted to arrive later this year, according to Sneaker Bar Detroit, even though the Oregon's Swoosh has not released an official comment about them. Only women's sizes will be offered for these shoes, which have a suggested retail price of $110 per pair. The footwear will also be sold through the SNKRS app, Nike's storefront and online outlets, as well as an array of other linked retail locations.

Nike Dunk Low "White Chrome" shoes are complete with crisp white base

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

The sneaker staple Dunk style came to market for the first time in 1985 thanks to influential designer Peter Moore who worked for the Swoosh company.

Due to its affordable cost along with two-toned coloration, the Dunk design immediately gained popularity among university pupils as well as basketball enthusiasts. The sneaker really caught the eye of individuals in the worlds of lifestyle and skateboarding. According to the Swoosh website:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further reads:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

With the approaching debut of the Nike Dunk Low "White Chrome," Nike maintains the practice of designing unique women's shoes. This newest design finds the ideal mix between refined aesthetics and eye-catching embellishments, exhibiting a brilliant silver finish against a background of pure, white leather.

The footwear encompasses a white leather top juxtaposed with monochrome overlays for an easy yet dynamic appearance. These layering, on the other hand, are anything but ordinary because of their alluring silver sheen.

Swoosh includes leather tongue flaps as well as debossed trademark labels to further the Dunk Low's premium feel while increasing the overall elegance as well as quality of the sneaker. The aesthetic element, though, is what really makes this Dunk Low stand out.

Nike injects some avant-garde style into the mix with abstract, sculptural-like hanging tags along with lace dubrae embellishments. These components give the otherwise simple look a distinctive flair, striking a lovely balance that will appeal to both casual users and die-hard sneakerheads.

The out of the ordinary elements, however, don't end there. The sneakers' eye-catching royal blue insoles add a surprise pop of color and enhance their distinctive appeal. A straightforward two-tone sole unit that unifies the entire design completes it.

Shoe enthusiasts are recommended to continue keeping an eye out for the upcoming women's "White Chrome" Dunk Low variant because it is likely to release later this year.

If you're concerned you'll lose the debut of these shiny sneakers, download the SNKRS app and register on the company's official website to receive notifications as soon as they arrive for purchase.