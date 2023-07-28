Nike Dunk Low "Purple Ink" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

When Nike Sportswear launches women's and children's-only items, fans occasionally get a little irked since the designs on those items are sometimes more detailed than the manufacturer's standard colorways in adult sizing. Here is a glimpse at one of the new Nike Dunk Low "Purple Ink" colorways that is now added to the model's catalog and created only for ladies.

Although the athletic wear manufacturer has not made an official statement about them, Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the newly introduced Dunk Low "Purple Ink" shoes are anticipated to come later this year. These shoes will only be available in women's sizing, with a $120 suggested retail price for each pair. The SNKRS app, Nike's physical and online shops, as well as a number of other affiliated retail stores, will also sell the sneakers.

Nike Dunk Low "Purple Ink" shoes are complimented with bold black hues all over

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

FWorld-famous sneaker designer Peter Moore created the Dunk sneaker design for Nike in 1985, and the model was originally a part of the brand's line of basketball sneakers.

Everyone felt pleased when the footwear model made its debut at the collegiate games. Its basic design plus two-toned scheme of colors, each of which was associated with a collegiate team hue, contributed to its quick growth. After debuting in the hoops lineup, the shoe was assessed in the skateboarding and lifestyle segments of the brand, where it gained equal attention from sneakerheads.

Ever since then, the Dunk sneaker style has become the mainstay of the footwear world. Swoosh's official website highlights the sneaker model as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further reads:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Another themed assortment from Nike Inc. is in full swing, with a fresh batch of canvas-clad colorways emblazoned with enamel logos. A black and "Purple Ink" Dunk Low for women most recently appeared on the internet via official product images. Other items from the sneaker pack include the Air Max 1 "Rugged Orange" and Dunk Low "White Coconut."

The most recent "Purple Ink" variant sports a Black and Purple Ink color scheme. This version of the Dunk Low is made from a combination of high-quality leather and canvas. It comes with a Black canvas foundation featuring Purple leather overlays, heel counters, and Swoosh emblems, as well as complimenting Black leather tongues.

The design is finished with a black midsole, a purple rubber outer sole unit, purple mesh lining, and purple lace fasteners.

Watch out for forthcoming Nike Dunk Low "Purple Ink" sneakers that will be available in shops in the near future. Those looking to cop a pair of these chic sneakers can use the SNKRS app or enroll on the Swoosh website to get notifications when the shoes go on sale.