Nike Air Max 1 “Athletic Department” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The popular Nike Air Max 1, created by Tinker Hatfield, celebrated its 35th birthday in 2022. In 2023, the festivities are still going strong, with both new color schemes and classic versions being experimented with. Most recently, the "Athletic Department" line of the Swoosh, which pays homage to collegiate athletics, unveiled a fresh colorway of the Air Max 1 sneaker model, which will further expand the silhouette's catalog.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the recently unveiled Nike Air Max 1 "Athletic Department" sneakers are likely to arrive later this year, despite the fact that the athletic wear company has not issued a formal announcement about them. Each pair of these sneakers will come with a $150 retail price tag. The shoes will be sold through Nike's physical as well as online stores, the SNKRS app, and a handful of other related retail stores.

Nike Air Max 1 “Athletic Department” shoes are highlighted with navy nubuck and teal accents

With the Air Max 1 as the company's popular offering, Swoosh of Oregon has evolved into one of the most notable and progressive shoe companies on the globe. By becoming the first footwear with an apparent air cushion in the heel, the Air Max 1 completely changed the concept of cushioning and relaxation.

Since its first release in 1987 and subsequent reissues in a variety of colorways and collaborations, the Air Max 1 has become an established favorite for shoe enthusiasts.

The following information is provided by the sportswear firm on the origins and early years of the well-known Nike Air Max 1 silhouette:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Nike unveils the Air Max 1 "Athletic Department" as part of its ongoing homage to the heyday of college sports. The Air Max 1 "Athletic Department" celebrates the collection's distinctive traits, embodying the unique charm of the entire range. The latest version resonates with love for times gone by, spanning the midsoles that evoke the aged appearance of well-loved sports equipment. Moreover, the distinctive Athletic Department graphic insoles add more to this theme.

The top of the "Athletic Department" sneaker is made of open athletic mesh that is bright white and transitions to heritage bone embellishments that cover the midfoot as well as the heel counter. Deep Royal nubuck details covering the mudguard and Swoosh topping that flow down to connect with the sail-washed midsole wonderfully contrast these elements.

The Air Max 1 "Athletic Department" features understated teal pops that give the classic style a surprising twist. The logo on the tongue flap, heel counter, and insoles, as well as the eye stays on the top, are all accented with teal, giving the shoe a neat, bright, yet well-balanced look.

Keep an eye out for the soon-to-be-available Air Max 1 "Athletic Department" footwear, which will be sold in stores over the course of the following 2023 weeks. For those who are convinced they simply must acquire a pair of these athletic shoes, signing up on the Swoosh webpage or installing the SNKRS app is an easy method for receiving alerts regarding the shoe's release date.