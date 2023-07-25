Nike Dunk Low "Animal Pack" shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored 

In the first half of 2023, Nike gave the much-loved Dunk sneaker type a lot of attention, and it appears that the brand will keep up the pattern. The Oregon-based athletic wear company, Beaverton, has this year presented the well-known model in a variety of interpretations, including Remastered, High-cut, Low-cut, Mid-cut, and more.

The Swoosh is also bringing back its Dunk Low "Animal Pack" in 2023, which was originally launched in 2021. This pack features two colorways "Zebra" and "Giraffe." The "Zebra" iteration of this pack is wrapped up in a Black/Pure Platinum/Anthracite-Summit White color palette. The "Giraffe" variant, on the other hand, is dressed in a Beach/Baroque Brown-Canvas-Sail scheme.

Although there is no formal announcement on the restock of the Dunk Low "Animal Pack" from the shoe label, these sneakers are expected to get re-released in the footwear market sometime during Christmas this year, as reported by Sole Retriever. Both the colorways will be marked with a similar price tag of $125 for each pair.

Dunk enthusiasts and other sneakerheads can find these shoes on the online and physical stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and its partnering retail shops.

Nike Dunk Low "Animal Pack" shoes will be dressed in giraffe and zebra inspired ensembles

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



🗓️ Holiday 2023

Zebra: DH7913-001 | Giraffe: DH7913-200

$125



rtrv.in/44OnLzS pic.twitter.com/CiIZ0he6tZ RETURNING: The Nike Dunk Low Animal Pack is returning for Holiday 2023 🦓🦒🗓️ Holiday 2023Zebra: DH7913-001 | Giraffe: DH7913-200$125

The highly decorated designer, Peter Moore, of the Swoosh firm first presented the enduring Dunk sneaker type in 1985. Peter designed footwear primarily for basketball courts.

The Dunk design quickly rose to prominence among basketball players and students at colleges owing to its low cost and two-toned colors. Skateboarding and lifestyle are two areas where the sneaker truly piqued people's attention. The Swoosh website mentions the origin of the sneaker model as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It further reads:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The Dunk Low colorways are continuously offered to fans by the Oregon-based sportswear conglomerate. The company frequently restocks well-liked models in addition to new color options. Eight extremely well-liked Dunk Low iterations will be rereleased in July 2023, which will be a treat for the sneaker heads. Nike appears to be continuing this trend throughout 2023 as the brand is also prepping for the release of Dunk Low "Animal Pack" later this year.

The Nike Dunk Low Animal Pack features two distinct hues, one representing the character of a "Zebra" while the other a "Giraffe." The hairy suede inserts on these sneakers, mimic the design elements of the corresponding animals. Tonal hues that match the overlays are used in the smooth leather surface of the underlays.

The "Zebra" pair features a traditional black-and-white pattern, while the "Giraffe" design exudes a chic fusion of tan and brown. The pattern is completed by tonal rubber midsoles as well as outer sole units.

Download the SNKRS app and register on the website of the brand to receive notifications as soon as these unique yet amazing sneaker collection go on sale.