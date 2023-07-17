All Nike Dunk Low sneaker colorways restocking on July 27, 2023

The Nike Duke was reborn in 2020 and since then, its popularity has only skyrocketed. The fad with this Dunk Low sneaker model colorway is just as popular even in 2023. Similarly, since 1985, when the Dunk was first made, the company has understood the market demand and satisfied the need with the unique design and the comfort it offers.

The brand started out with the Dunk with basketball sneakers in an attempt to grow among the university sports teams. Following this, the designer Peter Moore infused the sneakers with more vibrant university colors.

The brand has once again brought some new members to the Dunk family with Nike Dunk SB. This time Moore came up with a low-top silhouette for the skaters. It came back in vogue because of its comfy space with puffy soles. The latest models in Dunk also created a space on the women’s shelves.

Since its inception, the popularity of the Dunk family isn't just genderless, it is also ageless. Therefore, it is no surprise that Nike is planning on bringing back its 2022 Duke collection in stores on July 27, 2023, and the prices for these sneakers will start at $100.

From Nike Dunk Low "Medium Olive" to Dunk Low "Midas Gold" the sneakers that are coming back

1) Nike Dunk Low “Medium Olive"

Since its launch in September 2022, “ Medium Olive" has been quite popular with sneakerheads across the world. The vintage look with the Olive Green patches created hype that, according to fans, was totally justified. The white base with olive overlays creates a sporty yet feminine aura that makes the low silhouette appear bold.

The brand re-infused their '80s Nike written logo with the Swoosh symbol. The puffed-up tongue and the nylon low-cut ankle are incredibly popular. However, the restocking of the Dunk family will start soon and sneakerheads can avail it for $100.

2) Nike Dunk Low "Needlework"

The “Needlework” model appeared in April 2023 and sneakerheads, especially female sneakerheads immediately loved it. The needle-worked swoosh logo with delicate and intricate patterns gives the sneaker a very pleasing vibe.

The neutral color scheme and the rope-like lace make the pair charming. The sneaker has dusty metallic silver patchwork on the mudguard over the white-hued base.

Fans can buy this white beauty for $120 when it releases on July 27, 2023.

3) NBAxNike Dunk Low " Chicago"

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NBA, the sportswear brand brought out the "Chicago" model. For the diamond jubilee anniversary, the Chicago Bulls collaborated with the brand, they created a neatly designed sneaker.

The 75th anniversary embedded tongue and the Dimond graphics on the lace lock symbolize the 75 years of the NBA. The Chile Red, White, and Black tints show the theme color of the Chicago Bulls. The sneaker pair, made from sail leather, maintains comfort on both the hard court and on the street.

The red spacious toe wrap or the rubber outsole with black overlays complete the whole look. After the restock, the fan can purchase it for $100.

4) Nike Dunk Low "Vast Grey"

The timeless fashion freak people should be happy because the “ Vast Grey” will be in the store in some days. The bone white, Summit White, and silver white patchwork make it gorgeous and its Nike engraved logo on the heel added that charm to its fans.

Different shades from White Pallete keep the styling a bit sober and it can transform easily from the street to the hardwood court. The same colored imprinted brand logo on the collar finishes off the sneaker with a fresh look.

After restocking, fans can avail of this pair for $110 from any Nike store.

5) Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Phantom Gold"

The Phantom Gold tint of this sneaker only enhances its beauty for fans. The light green insoles with Pinwheel logos emphasize the “Move to Zero” concept as most of the Duke sneakers are made of 20% recyclable materials.

This Phantom Gold-hued sneaker is designed for women. The golden outsole with sprinkled white reminds the enviro-friendly materials whereas the White leather base keeps the look simple and subtle.

The sneaker, like all the others, will be restocked on July 27, 2023, and it will be available for a price of $115.

6) Nike Dunk Low "Graffiti"

The "Graffiti" colorway of the sneaker is colored in purple, pink, and dark grey. The swoosh logo is engraved in black while the white midsole highlights the graffiti nature of the model. The Oregon sportswear giant describes this model,

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s basketball icon returns with classic details and throwback hoops flair. In addition to real and synthetic leathers in the upper, its canvas textile underlays feature special graffiti graphics—the panels are cut so no two shoes are alike—bringing a craftsmen's intent and purpose to this wildly artistic design. A reflective-design Swoosh finishes this rebellious, street-wise Dunk Low make-up."

The two different colored shoes indeed stand out from the other Dunk shoes and the switch works on the sneakers giving a hyped look. Fans can repurchase these sneakers for $110.

7) Nike Dunk Low "Be True"

To celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, the comeback of SB Dunk Low's "Be True" is loved by sneakerheads. The combination of pink and yellow colors and the small graphics make the sneakers funkier.

This coveted sneaker is crafted for skaters and looks as trendy as it looks cozy. The clean white sole and base with multiple pop-up hues finish off the sneaker's look. Yellow lace and bright sun graphics on the back make the sneakers stand out.

The sneakers will be priced at $115.

8) Nike Dunk Low "Midas Gold"

The Midas Gold layered with yellow and tough red bestows the shoe with a sporty look. The yellow-hued pair is cleanly styled with a red collar and white midsole. The brand name is engraved on the back and the rubber sole looks pretty elegant.

The Midas Gold leathered sneaker with dark red overlay design complement each other. The clean white midsole accentuates the dark red-hued outer sole and the sneaker base. The retro Nike logo on the collar and heel tab again highlights the brand. The restocked pair can be purchased for $100.

All these Dunk Low sneakers will be restocked on July 27, 2023, at various price points starting at $100.