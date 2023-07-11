Nike Ultrafly sneakers: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, Nike has continued to rule over the athletic world since their launch in 1960s. The journey of the Swoosh label was began by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman as they created their first-ever running shoe, The Moon Shoe, in 1964.

The Swoosh label began its journey as a running shoe brands for the athletes, before expanding into multiple other fields. Despite vast expansion, the Beaverton-based brand has continued to innovative and update their running shoe line. The latest to make appearance is the Ultrafly running shoe model.

The new Ultrafly sneakers are designed for athletes to improve their speed, while providing grip. The Ultrafly running shoes are set to debut in limited quantities via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on July 27, 2023, exclusively in Europe. A global release will follow in August.

More about the upcoming Nike Ultrafly running shoes, which are designed for the grippy trail running experiences

The upcoming Ultrafly running shoes are designed for grippy trail running experiences (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label is adding in another running shoe model to its catalog with the Ultrafly. The shoe was developed in partnership with sponsored Trail athletes. The official press release introduces the sneaker model,

"Inspired by a passion for serving the needs of all runners, Nike Running designers have created the Ultrafly, the company’s pinnacle trail racing shoe. Following more than two years of rigorous testing and development with elite Nike Trail athletes, the Ultrafly is tuned specifically to the needs of trail runners."

The sneaker model is perfect for Trail running atheletes who run at a rapid pace. The designing for the shoe began in 2021 as the Swoosh label's team started working with elite athletes.

The Ultrafly sneakers features carbon Flyplate, which has been layered in between ZoomX foam and the fabric-wrapped midsole. The official press release explains the inspiration and muse for the shoe design,

"Nike Trail athlete Tyler Green was the team’s original muse for the innovation. He logged more than 1,000 miles in the shoes throughout training and raced in three consecutive top-five finishes at the prestigious 100-mile Western States Endurance Run in the shoe."

In official press release Tyler Green gave his views regarding the product and its innovation,

"I tried to get (shoes) really wet, took them on especially rocky terrain, hard climbs and fast descents to see how they’d hold up and would send the design team voice memos with all my thoughts and feedback. It’s exciting to see my perspective directly inform a product that will help all runners chase their goals on the trails.”

The latest sneakers are the first-ever Swoosh label's running shoe to come to life in partnership with the leading technology and exclusive sole design team Vibram.

The shoe has been given exceptional grip and traction on any terrain. The Ultrafly's outsoles are complemented by Vibram's litebase technology, which offers a lightweight and agile design. Moreover Vibram traction lug technology and Vibram megagrip compound adds performance.

The upper of the shoe is constructed with vaporweave material, that ensures a snug fit. Look for the pair to drop on July 27 via Nike Europe, SNKRS app, and select retailers. A later release will be followed in August globally.

