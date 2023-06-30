Nike Air Max 95 "Black Purple" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Over the years, Nike has launched multiple makeovers and iterations of its legendary Air Max sneaker lineage, and the Air Max 95 sneaker model is one of the models globally loved by the sneakerheads. The Swoosh label is now adding a "Black Purple" makeover on the Air Max 95 sneaker model.

The makeover comes after the label previously revealed the "Red Beige," "Aegean Storm," "Blue Jewel," "Sequoia," and "Icons" makeovers. The current "Black Purple" makeover comes in a classic yet vivid color combination that will appeal to the sneakerheads. The silhouette has continued to be a fan-favorite and therefore has been in constant rotation since 1995.

An official release date for the Air Max 95 "Black Purple" sneaker hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in 2023 in women's sizes exclusively. The pair will be sold at a retail price of $135.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 95 "Black Purple" sneakers are slated to be released exclusively in women's sizes

The Swoosh label began its journey with the release of the Moon Shoe, a running sneaker. One of the most popular running sneaker lineage is the Air Max, which kick-started with the release of Air Max 1 in 1987. Following that, the label proceeded to develop its Air Max sneaker line, releasing the Air Max 95 in 1995.

Nike launched the iconic Air Max 95 sneaker model as a part of the running shoe lineage, which has slowly turned into a lifestyle choice. The sneaker model is a brainchild of the Swoosh label veteran Sergio Lozano.

Introducing the sneaker model on its official site, the label writes:

"There are layers to the Air Max 95. Sporting a grooved design, these were the first Nike shoes to don a forefoot Air unit. And debuting with a black sole, unheard of at the time, these kicks looked fresh no matter where you stepped."

The shoe's design is inspired by the human body, which is described briefly on the official site:

"The design took shape via cues from the human body, with a lacing system inspired by a set of ribs, a spine-inspired outsole and a mesh and suede upper representing muscle fibres."

The latest pair opts for the original grayscale color scheme across the vamp of the shoes. Moreover, the regal purple hue is added upon the tongues, Air Max bubbles underfoot, and the "Nike" branding upon the heels, spine, and tongues.

The black accents are further added upon the forefoot and heels. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of leather and mesh material. Near the lacing system, a mesh netted white panel is added upon both the lateral and medial profiles.

Aside fromt that, the purple lace loops are attached upon the black tumbled leather panel. The silhouette is reminiscent of the 2010-released "Pure Purple" sneaker makeover, which is then finished off with the black rubber sole unit.

