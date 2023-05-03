Nike Air Max 1 "Phantom and Bright Mandarin" sneakers: Where to get, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, celebrated the 35th anniversary of its iconic Air Max 1 sneaker model in 2022 and has continued the celebrations in 2023. The swoosh label has continued to cash in on the sneaker model. The latest makeover to surface of the Air Max 1 is the "Phantom and Bright Mandrin."

It's vibrant, classic, and gorgeous. In 2023, the label has introduced iconic makeovers, including "Shima Shima," "Big Bubble" and "Timeless".

A release date for Air Max 1 "Phantom and Bright Mandrin" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet SNKR Dunk and Fullress, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app, and select retailers on May 15, 2023. The pair will be released exclusively in women's sizes.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Phantom and Bright Mandarin" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Phantom and Bright Mandarin" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has continued to make waves in the sneaker industry since its inception in 1964. The swoosh label started its journey as a footwear company with the launch of the Moon shoe, a revolutionizing running shoe silhouette.

Over time, the label has expanded enormously but has stayed true to its root by developing some of the best running shoes of all time. One of the most popular running ones is the Air Max 1 sneaker model, which was launched in 1987.

Nike WMNS Air Max 1 "Phantom and Bright Mandarin"

ナイキ ウィメンズ エアマックス1 "ファントム アンド ブライトマンダリン"



Nike WMNS Air Max 1 "Phantom and Bright Mandarin"

ナイキ ウィメンズ エアマックス1 "ファントム アンド ブライトマンダリン"

The swoosh label debuted its Air Max 1 as a running shoe, but over time, it has been accepted by sneakerheads and consumers as a lifestyle and streetwear choice.

The Air Max 1 was designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1986 and launched a year later. The Nike site introduces the model and its heritage as follows:

"Remember the revolution. 1987 saw the birth of the Air Max lineage, showcasing visible Air for the first time. What began as an experiment in cushioning soon evolved into an icon on the track and the streets. Over the years, it's been reimagined and retooled, but the heritage always remains."

The latest makeover comes clad in a neutral makeover with small tie-die details inspired by the paisley prints. The site introduces the makeover as follows:

"The scarf is the ultimate wardrobe accessory for a reason. Evoking images of on-court stardom, denim styling and chic glamour, it's adaptable, timeless and, above all, quick to put on. Pair this laid-back Americana-inspired accessory with the iconic Air Max 1, and you're good to go. A new look with a lot of energy."

The shoe features paisley printed mid-panel overlays in earthy colors, including mint foam, mandrin orange, white and pale pink.

The most note-worthy feature of the shoe is the addition of metallic embellishments added on the heel tabs and their lateral profiles. Both feet features four mettalic dangling swooshes to add a flair to the design.

The heel tabs and tongue tags further feature "Nike" and swoosh logo respectively. The colorway is perfect for women trying to go minimalistic yet pretty vibes.

