Nike Air Max 95 "Red Beige" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike has launched multiple makeovers and iterations of its legendary Air Max sneaker lineage over the years. To note, the Air Max 95 sneaker model is one of the models that sneakerheads particularly love globally. The Swoosh label is now adding love-themed colors over the sneaker and introducing a "Red Beige" makeover.

The "Red Beige" makeover comes after the label previously revealed the "Aegean Storm," "Sequoia," "Blue Jewel," and "Icons" makeovers. The current "Red Beige" makeover features a classic yet vivid color combination that will appeal to both sneakerheads and general buyers. The silhouette has continued to be a fan-favorite and therefore has been in constant rotation.

An official release date for the Air Max 95 "Red Beige" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet, House of Heat and Fullress, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers soon in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 95 "Red Beige" colorway, which shares similarities with recently revealed Air Max 97 "Red Beige" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Max 95 "Red Beige" colorway is similar to the recently revealed Air Max 97 "Red Beige" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

With the release of the Air Max 1 sneaker model of the Air Max sneaker line in 1987, the Swoosh label lived up to its reputation as a footwear genius, forever changing the course of running shoes. Following that, the label proceeded to develop its Air Max sneaker bloodline, releasing the Air Max 95 in 1995.

Nike launched its iconic Air Max 95 sneaker model as a part of the running shoe lineage, which has slowly turned into a lifestyle choice. The sneaker model is a brainchild of the Swoosh label veteran Sergio Lozano. The Swoosh label introduces the sneaker as:

"There are layers to the Air Max 95. Sporting a grooved design, these were the first Nike shoes to don a forefoot Air unit. And debuting with a black sole, unheard of at the time, these kicks looked fresh no matter where you stepped."

The sole unit of the sneaker model (Image via Nike)

The shoe's design is inspired by the human body, describes the official site:

"The design took shape via cues from the human body, with a lacing system inspired by a set of ribs, a spine-inspired outsole and a mesh and suede upper representing muscle fibres."

The pair opts for a Red / Beige / White color scheme, which was recently showcased on Air Max 97. Proper information regarding the sneaker pack hasn't been unveiled by the Swoosh label yet.

Details of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The upper of the shoe comes in a beige hue including the base, tongues, ribbon eyelets, and netted overlays. The beige contrasts with a bold red hue upon the overlays to make a striking statement. The ripstop at the top is a deep red color and is made of silky leather and nylon. It cascades in a downward manner.

The look of Air Max 95 "Red Beige" sneakers is finished off with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles. More information about the release is yet to be confirmed by the Swoosh label.

