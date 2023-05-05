When will Nike Air Max 95 "Black and Stadium Green" sneakers drop? Release date, order information, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to attract attention of sneakerheads with the launch of brand-new color schemes on its classic sneaker models. The latest sneaker to appear in the scene is the Air Max 95 in "Black and Stadium Green" colorway.

The pair comes after the swoosh label previously revealed "Aegean Storm," "Sequioa". The latest Air Max 95 sneakers are clad in a stadium green hue alongside classic black to give a chic and timeless outlook. While the shoe's rotation has been on the lower side compared to AM1 and AM90, it has still been one of the fan-favorites.

The latest Air Max 95 "Black and Stadium Green" sneakers are slated to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers on May 17, 2023, at 7 30 pm EST.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 95 "Black and Stadium Green" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 "Black and Stadium Green" sneakers will be released exclusively in women's sizes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Beaverton-based sportswear label debuted its iconic Air Max 95 silhouette in 1995 as a part of the Air Max sneaker lineage. The shoe was added to the sneaker lineage after Air Max 1, Air Max Light and Air Max 95 were released.

The sneaker model was designed by swoosh label veteran Tinker Hatfield, who's also credited with designing other iconic models like Air Jordan 3 and Air Jordan 11.

The shoe became popular among sneakerheads and became a commercial success. In 28 years, the sneaker model has been clad in multiple makeovers. Nike introduces its pop-cultural relevance as follows:

"There are layers to the Air Max 95. Sporting a grooved design, these were the first Nike shoes to don a forefoot Air unit. And debuting with a black sole, unheard of at the time, these kicks looked fresh no matter where you stepped."

Bennetts @bennetts_ Nike Air Max 95 - Stadium Green 🧼 Nike Air Max 95 - Stadium Green 🧼 https://t.co/u70hBP6qIG

The label's latest makeover is Black and Stadium Green, which comes clad in a "Black/Stadium Green/Pearl Grey/Medium Grey/Light Graphite/White" scheme. The site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Psst, c'mere. We got these Air Max 95s you're gonna wanna check out. Yeah, yeah, they got the black midsole and grey gradient upper. The mesh is there, too. Of course you can lace 'em loose and wear 'em with anything."

The site, too, gives closer details of the sneaker:

"But, look here, get closer. These accents were neon green that first time around, but we went with a darker Stadium Green for the airbags and lacelocks this time. And you know what? We think it pops pretty loud. So what do you think—want a pair?"

SoleInsider @SoleInsider New Drop Nike Air Max 95 WMNS “Stadium Green” => undefined New Drop Nike Air Max 95 WMNS “Stadium Green” => undefined https://t.co/MP3AOFk1q2

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of synthetic leather and suede material. The tongue features porous netting, which reveals Stadium Green lace loops. The base is clad in grey and black, which is contrasted with the titular green hue on the details.

The sockliners are accompanied by Next Nature logo on the sockliners, and the shoes are made of at least 20% recycled materials. The pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers at a price of $175.

