Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 “Aegean Storm” sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Nike is collaborating with British streetwear label, Corteiz, to launch a brand new color scheme on the classic Air Max 95 sneaker model. After previously releasing "Pink Beam" and "Sequoia" colorways in March 2023, the duo is readying another color scheme, the "Aegean Storm."

The British label revealed its iconic Rules the World campaign video on Instagram on Sunday, March 2, 2023. It showed the "Pink Beam" and "Sequoia" color schemes on the Air Max 95 color scheme. Continuing the collaboration, the duo has prepared their final "Aegean Storm" color scheme.

An official release date for the collaborative Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 has yet to be announced by either of the labels. However, according to Sneaker news, the pair will be released via Coreiz's official e-commerce site and select retailers on April 15, 2023.

Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 “Aegean Storm” sneakers will have a gray hue with a camouflage finish

The upcoming Corteiz x Nike Air Max 95 “Aegean Storm” sneakers are being released after "Pink Beam" and "Sequoia" colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The history between collaborative partners Nike and Corteiz has been bitter-sweet and full of surprises. The two labels have an infamous lawsuit-to-collaborative tale that began in 2021.

The Oregon-based sportswear company sued Corteiz with regard to a trademark conflict over their iconic "Cortez" sneaker model. However, the swoosh label has let go of the past and the duo have collaborated thrice in 2023 to ramp up the look of the former's Air Max 95.

The Air Max 95 was initially released at a slow pace, but it has become a popular canvas for collaborations with artists and designers over the years. It has been released in multiple eye-catching colorways and constructed in different materials, including leather, suede, and mesh. The official site of the swoosh label introduces Air Max 95 sneaker model as:

"There are layers to the Air Max 95. Sporting a grooved design, these were the first Nike shoes to don a forefoot Air unit. And debuting with a black sole, unheard of at the time, these kicks looked fresh no matter where you stepped."

The recently teased Aegean Storm sneakers are clad in a tame arrangement, compared to the two previous versions. The upper of the sneakers come constructed out of a mix of leather and mesh material. Most of the upper of the shoe is clad in a gray color scheme.

Branding details are added to the sneakers with the Corteiz logo on the lateral toe overlay and heel tabs. More branding details, including the iconic Alcatrax logo, are added atop the tongue. All the branding details divert from the predominant gray hue and come clad in the titular "Aegean Storm" hue, which is a light blue hue.

A camouflage finish is added to the inner lining and the rubber outsole cutout. The look is finished off with a sleek black midsole and outsole. The iconic Air Max bubbles placed in between midsoles and outsoles opt for a cool blue hue in contrast to the otherwise black sole unit.

The third collaborative makeover of Air Max 95 from Corteiz x Nike collaboration is rumored to launch via Cortiez on April 15, 2023, for $190.

