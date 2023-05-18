"Wants to go broke": Adidas pride swimsuit model commercial sparks backlash amid rising boycott calls

Adidas is the latest brand to receive backlash for their LGBTQ campaign. Conservative netizens have recently taken to boycotting several companies which have shown their support to the community and the sportswear organization is the latest. They recently showcased their Let Love Be Your Legacy collection as part of their Pride 2023 campaign. This featured bathing suits on their official website under the “women’s section” that were worn by models that appeared to be male. Several netizens were outraged with the photoshoot with one of them saying:

Adidas’ latest Pride collection was created in collaboration with South African designer Rich Mnisi. According to the brand’s site the new line is “a celebration of self-expression, imagination and the unwavering belief that love unites.” The brand also announced that the collaboration with the LGBTQ designer is a:

“shared ambition to encourage allyship and freedom of expression without bias, in all spaces of sport and culture.”

In the photos that accompanied the collection, one could see a model wearing a “Pride swimsuit” that costs $70. It was being shown off by what seems to be a male model who noticeably displayed a bulge in the crotch area. One could also zoom in to see chest hair just above the neckline.

It remains unknown as to whether the model identifies as transgender or male.

Oli London



Adidas has launched a new women's swimwear range for the brands 'Pride Collection' featuring male models wearing sports bras and women's swimsuits.

The aforementioned swimsuit was not the only piece of clothing created by the designer. The new Pride line also included several other pieces including dresses, t-shirts, shorts and jerseys that were worn by what seems to be male models.

Women’s plus-size clothing appeared to be the only section which included models that appeared female.

Netizens respond to viral Adidas advertisement

Internet users were furious by the latest Adidas campaign. Several people announced that they would be boycotting their brand. Many endlessly stated that Adidas was going to go “broke” if they continue creating “woke” advertisements. A few reactions to the latest campaign read:

Myrna



Patriots, especially Women, we can't permit Wokies from erasing us! You know what to do! CANCEL everything Adidas.

Jane Doe



Girls cannot be boys



Boys cannot be girls



Adios Adidas! Stop the insanity!Girls cannot be boysBoys cannot be girlsAdios Adidas! https://t.co/nkBRMFJzTt

Adidas is not the only company to garner heat for a LGBTQ campaign. Conservatives started off their brand boycotts with Bud Light. After the beer-giant collaborated with trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney, sales of the Anheuser Busch- brand dropped immensely with several netizens dissenting online.

Dylan Mulvaney’s collaboration with Adidas’ rival Nike also led to the organization garnering severe backlash online. This comes after Mulvaney posted herself wearing their activewear that included pants and a sports bra.

Oli London



"I think it's incredibly insulting to women, there are so many deserving women out there that deserve sponsorships from Nike."



Speaking on Fox Business on Dylan Mulvaney advertising Nike Sports Bras: "I think it's incredibly insulting to women, there are so many deserving women out there that deserve sponsorships from Nike."

Target also received hate for their Pride month creations.

The most recent Miller Lite commercial also triggered backlash online. To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Molson Coors brand took to criticizing beer commercials that included bikini-clad women to sell their products in the past. Several netizens were not pleased with the advertisement and believed that the company was going “woke.”

Several conservative political commentators have been leading the discussions of criticizing the aforementioned brands. Internet personality Oli London has been one among the many who has criticizing all the aforementioned companies in the past.

