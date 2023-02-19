Nike Dunk Low "Needlework" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based athleisure and footwear genius, has held its number one position throughout 2022 by launching iconic makeovers on its classic models including Air Force 1, Air Jordans, Air Maxs, and more. The label also celebrated the 40th anniversary of Air Force 1 and 35th anniversary of Air Max, which became a huge success.

Now, the label is planning to retain its position as number one sportswear label by focusing on the already popular and iconic Dunk sneaker model. The label will capitalize on the current sneaker sphere trend and will give it a centric attention in 2023, especially in the first half. The latest makeover to appear over the Dunk Low sneaker model is "Needlework," which is a bit similar to EMB.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Needlework" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet, Sole Retriever, the sneaker makeover will be launched via Nike, SNKRS and select retailers in summer 2023, exclusively in women's sizes.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Needlework" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Needlework" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Dunk model was launched by the label in 1985 as a basketball silhouette, as it was designed by the sneaker designer and swoosh label veteran Peter Moore, The silhouette was instantly popular among the sneakerheads due to its many charms, including the clean cuts, potential of color-blocking schemes, and cool look.

The shoe has still been one of the most desired sneaker models even after 38 years and still makes debut in brand-new makeovers. The sneaker's unique construct and cuts make it possible for the model to be dressed in endless options.

The Dunk Low model is especially famous due to its iconic "Panda" makeover and has continued to make a frequent appearance. The official swoosh label site introduces the sneaker model and its current-day relevance in the sneaker field:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways."

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Who's in love with this pair ? Nike Dunk Low “Needlework”Who's in love with this pair ? Nike Dunk Low “Needlework” 😍🌑 Who's in love with this pair ? https://t.co/xhDOAWaW3j

The OG basketball silhouette furthermore went to explore more sub-labels including skateboarding and lifestyle. The pair has been clad in different iterations in more than three decades of its being. That includes SB. Low-top, Mid-top, High-top, EMB, Remastered, Disrupt and more.

The latest sneaker makeover, dubbed the "Needlework", appears in a neutral color scheme with intricate patterns and rope laces. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of leather material in a crisp white hue as underlay. The white hue is affixed on the perforated toe boxes, quarter panels, and collars.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Images officielles de la Nike Dunk Low “Needlework” ! 🪡 Images officielles de la Nike Dunk Low “Needlework” ! 🪡 https://t.co/uYJ3lxJIr2

A contrasting silver grey shade is added on the leather overlays affixed on the heel overlays, mudguards and lacing system.

The swooshes on both medial and lateral sides are clad in grey with intricate pattern details similar to the old-school needlework textiles. The look is finished off with sail midsoles and grey rubber outsoles.

Needlework sneakers are rumored to be released in summer 2023 via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers for $120.

Poll : 0 votes