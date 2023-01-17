Nike Dunk Low "Phantom Gold" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based athleisure and footwear giant maintained its number one position as the sportswear label in 2022 by releasing multiple silhouettes, high-end collaborations, and GRs over its classic silhouettes, such as Air Jordan 1, Air Max 1, Air Presto, and Air Force 1.

One of the early adopters of the releases was the Air Force 1, which lavishly commemorated its 40th anniversary with many makeovers and partnerships with companies like Off-White and Louis Vuitton. Still at the top, 2023 will be dominated by the Dunk, as the swoosh label has already debuted a number of styles in the first month.

The latest makeover to appear over the Dunk Low model is "Phantom Gold." The official release date for the Dunk Low "Phantom Gold" hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sole Retriever, the pair of sneakers will be launched via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on January 26, 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Phantom Gold" sneakers, which come clad in a traditional two-toned color scheme

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Phantom Gold" sneakers come clad in a traditional two-toned color scheme (Image via Sportskeeda)

Debuted as a basketball shoe in 1985, the Dunk silhouette was designed by the sneaker industry veteran Peter Moore. The iconic shoe model has been reiterated multiple times ever since its inception and is one of the most desired sneaker pairs by the swoosh label.

The shoe model was instantly accepted by the sneakerhead community as they saw the potential of the sneakers to come clad in multiple tones with distinct color blocking. Even after three decades, the shoe still comes clad in multiple new makeovers that attract both fans and collaborative labels alike.

The silhouette has been in the spotlight since its debut, and the official swoosh label website explains why:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Restock4Sure @Restock4S



: link.sneaks4sure.com/XqTH89



#Sneakers Offspring Restock: Dunk Low Trainers Phantom Gold Suede White Volt Offspring Restock: Dunk Low Trainers Phantom Gold Suede White Volt🇪🇺: link.sneaks4sure.com/XqTH89#Sneakers https://t.co/ZmqaJflRxE

The silhouette will be released in a myriad of makeovers in 2023 including "Sail Cacao," "Clear Jade," "Year of the Rabbit," and many more alongside the newly revealed "Gold Phantom."

The colour palette for the Gold Phantom shoes is "Phantom/Gold Suede/White/Volt/Black". The summit white serves as the foundation of the shoes' upper, which is made of leather. The perforated vamp, tongue, mid panels, and heel collars are particularly noticeable as accents of the summit white colour.

The white base comes wrapped in gold suede overlays, which comes constructed out of tumbled leather material. Tumbled leather gold overlays are added upon the toe boxes, heel counters, heel tabs, eye stays, and the profile swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides.

Over the white tongue tags, which sport gold-hued "Nike" lettering and a swoosh logo, branding accents are applied. Over the lining and laces, more gold is added. The sustainability emblem for the swoosh label is printed in black on the volt-colored sock liners. White midsoles and gold outsoles finish the look.

The pair is rumored to drop on January 26, 2023, via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in women's exclusive sizes for $115.

Poll : 0 votes