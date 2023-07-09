5 best AMBUSH x Nike sneaker collabs of all time 

The AMBUSH x Nike partnership started back in 2018. Yoon Ahn's AMBUSH has collaborated with Nike, a sneaker stalwart, to create new twists on iconic models. AMBUSH crossovers are always created with a distinct goal, bringing futuristic revamps to life but never deviating too far from the model's original identity. The Air Max 180 High was the debut collaborative sneaker venture of the two distinctive labels.

Since then, the pair has grown their partnership by collaborating practically every year to deliver novel and elegant takes on the footwear label's timeless sneaker lines. So far, silhouettes such as the Dunk High, Air Adjust Force, and Air Force 1 Low have been reinterpreted.

Now, while we wait for their new Air More Uptempo Low sneaker pack, which has recently surfaced on the internet, let's take a look at the top five AMBUSH x Nike sneaker collaborations thus far.

AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High "Cosmic Fuschia" and 4 other sneakers offered by the two brands over the years

1) AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pine Green”

On December 16, 2022, the AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Pine Green" variant was released. These low-top sneakers were available at select retailers as well as through Nike's SNKRS app.

The sale price for each pair was set at $190. In addition to this colorway, the duo also released "Black," "Game Royal," and "White" colorways of the iconic silhouette.

The toppings and underlays of the footwear are covered largely in green quality tumbled leather. This color shows up on the mudguard, eyestays, quarter panel, plus heel, while lemon colors feature on the custom co-branded lace dubrae, heel tab, as well as the Swoosh that extends beyond the heel.

Tonal green laces flow over the tongue, ending closest to the shared branding tongue tag with visible foam. The green leather sock liner and insole lend extra opulent vibes to the sneaker, while the latter boasts an additional co-branded touch of AMBUSH and Nike logos in the complementing lemon shade.

2) AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force “Light Madder Root”

The AMBUSH x Nike Air Adjust Force "Light Madder Root" colorway was officially launched on October 18, 2022. These shoes were sold via Nike's SNKRS app and a slew of other select retailers. These chic footwear designs were offered with a fixed retail price of $210 per pair.

The two labels also released many other colorways of this sneaker model, including "University Blue," "Black," and "White."

Yoon Ahn gave the undercover hoops footwear, that fans had hoped to see again on the streets, an entirely new look. The designer immerses followers in the archives of the Swoosh label. It shows us its modern version of the Air Adjust Force, a basketball design from 1996 that is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The Air Adjust Force "Light Madder Root" from the duo features its base in suede rose Orange leather toppings. The complete shoe is embellished with hits of Burgundy Crush hue all over.

A removable strap with a translucent logo spans the middle of the foot as well as symbolizes the iconic vintage style. Finally, the silhouette is built around a red Air sole unit and a matching outsole.

3) AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High "Cosmic Fuschia"

On February 4, 2021, the AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High "Cosmic Fuchsia" shoes were officially launched. These sneakers were only available through Nike's SNKRS app as well as a few more select shops. The sale price for each pair was fixed at $180.

The Nike Dunk High Ambush Fuchsia has an Active Fuschia leather top along with a heel-protruding Swoosh. Other features distinguish this version from traditional Nike Dunks, such as an elevated heel counter that creates a significant split on the rear of the sneakers.

This demonstrates an additional layer of Cosmic Fuschia leather paneling, as well as a lengthy plastic section putting on AMBUSH branding, which sums up the heel. The open foam tongue, Cosmic Fuchsia sole, and co-branded tongue tag round off the unique style.

4) AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High "Black/White"

The AMBUSH x Nike Dunk High "Black/White" went on sale on December 11, 2020 in universal men's sizing. These shoes were available at select retailers as well as on Nike.com. They were released at a fixed price of $180 for each pair.

This Dunk High "Black/White" added a conceptual spin to the Dunk High shape. This collaboration was influenced by Japanese bike, vehicle, and truck culture, which justifies the reimagined proportions on the design.

This "Black/White" variant has a white and black leather top with conventional color blocking, as well as an extended Swoosh that reaches over the heel.

A raised heel counter creates noticeable division on the back of the footwear, exposing a greater percentage of white leather paneling, and a longer black plastic unit sporting AMBUSH branding encompasses the heel, distinguishing this model from traditional Nike Dunks. This design is completed by a visible foam tongue, a white sole, and a co-branded tongue tag.

5) AMBUSH x Nike Air Max 180

On April 26, 2019, the AMBUSH x Nike Air Max 180 Pack was officially released in women's sizing. These shoes were available at select retailers and on Nike.com. Both colors will be available for $180 at retail.

The Swoosh blended two iconic designs from its collection in partnership with the designer's Tokyo-based fashion line, to give shape to Yoon Ahn's imagination.

The designer began with the Air Max 180 because it was the first shoe she purchased. She then combined it with the Air Zoom Flight to simulate a fully wrapped foot. Her design was created to carry you from dawn to night with unparalleled ease and function.

This Air Max 180 sneaker pack offered "Black" and "White" and marked the beginning of the duo's collaborative journey.

These were some of the best AMBUSH x Nike sneaker collabs that have been loved by sneaker fans over the years. If you want to buy any of the aforementioned sneakers, you may check them out on reselling platforms like StockX and retailers like FarFetch.

