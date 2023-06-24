Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Just Do It" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike, the Oregon-based shoe company, is getting set to show off its fondness for the famous Air Max 90 sneaker style by unveiling brand-new renditions of the popular model. In fact, the brand is giving the footwear model a mini-remake in 2023 by releasing a slew of makeovers, some of which have already hit the market.

The most recent addition is an Air Max 90 Futura variant, which is a modified version of the original Air Max 90 sneaker style. The Air Max 90 Futura will join the Swoosh's "Just Do It" series in a colorful and intricate color palette. A themed Air Force 1 sneaker was also given a similar makeover for the stated collection a few days ago.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Just Do It" will be released later in 2023. These sneakers will be available for $150 USD per pair through Nike's online and physical shops, the brand's SNKRS app, and select other confirmed retail locations. However, no specific release dates have been announced by the shoe company.

Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Just Do It" shoes are adorned with iridescent overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has constantly returned to their classic sneakers while simultaneously seeking to enhance them. The label has demonstrated its determination to rise to the highest spot in the sneaker business by launching many variations of legendary models that include Air Jordans, Dunks, and others. The label is now increasing its portfolio with the Air Max 90 Futura model, which was released in 2022.

In 1990, the swoosh label released the Air Max 90 shoe as a component of the Air Max sneaker range. The model was the third to be released under the Air Max family of sneakers, and it rapidly became popular. Tinker Hatfield, a swoosh label veteran, created the classic design of the sneaker.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The Nike Air Max 90 Futura returns with iridescent touches 🪄 The Nike Air Max 90 Futura returns with iridescent touches 🪄 https://t.co/Bn7ZjIdTKd

The model quickly rose to the rank of "dad-shoe" style, eventually becoming a big business hit. As per the Swoosh's website, the Air Max 90 silhouette's description reads,

"The '90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed Air cushioning and a bold new color affectionately dubbed as “infrared,” its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

In the upcoming iteration, the majority of the upper's embellishments are removed in favor of a more simple design that emphasizes the sneaker's famous mudguard. Additionally, the components around the tongue have a layered construction that adds a fun element to the Air Max 90 Futura.

The iridescent coating of the pair's mudguards is similar. Underfoot, sole units retain their conventional construction, carving a space for the contemporary design within the brand's heritage. Cream-colored columns contrast the higher of the exposed Air Max bubbles.

Waffle-patterned traction complements the black on the tongue as well as heel pull tabs, while "Just Do It" writing on the lacing dubrae completes the redesigned Air Max 90.

Keep an eye out for the recently unveiled Nike Air Max 90 Futura "Just Do It" sneakers that are planned for the coming weeks of 2023. Those who are surely willing to get their hands on these chunky shoes are advised to either sign up on the Swoosh's official web page or use the SNKRS app for timely updates as soon as the shoe drops for sale.

Poll : 0 votes