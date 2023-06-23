Nike Air Max 90 "Brown Terracotta" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to surprise fans with its innovative technology and iconic makeovers of running shoes. The Swoosh label began its journey with the launch of a running silhouette called "the Moon shoe" in 1964 and has continued to evolve in the field. One of the Swoosh label's best running shoe lines is Air Maxs, which has now evolved into lifestyle shoes.

The Air Max sneaker line is one of the most well-known running shoes in the history of the Swoosh label. Now, the Air Max 90 sneaker model has been given a "Brown Terracotta" makeover. The latest "Brown Terracotta" sneakers are reminiscent to the "mocha" color scheme popularly added to the Swoosh labels sneakers.

An official release date for the Air Max 90 "Brown Terracotta" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlet, Sneaker News, the pair will be released via Nike's official e-commerce site, the SNKRS app, and select retailers soon in 2023.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Brown Terracotta" sneakers, which feature red clay profile swooshes

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Brown Terracotta" sneakers feature red clay profile swooshes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike has continued to attract the attention of sneakerheads with its iconic releases. The label has continued to live up to its reputation as a footwear genius with the release of technologically advanced sneakers. The Swoosh label kick-started its Air Max sneaker line with the Air Max 1 in 1987, which slowly added in more iterations of the running shoe.

The beloved Air Max 90 silhouette debuted in 1990 and became immensely popular with its "Dad shoe" aesthetics. The shoe was designed by the beloved sneaker designer and Swoosh label's veteran Tinker Hatfield, who was also the brain behinds the designs for Air Jordan 3 to Air Jordan 15. The Swoosh label introduced the Air Max 90 sneaker model as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The sportswear label has given the Air Max 90 running sneaker model a small resurgence in 2023 with the introduction of multiple iconic makeovers, the latest of which to surface is the "Brown Terracotta." The shoe comes clad in a "Brown Terracotta / White / Black / Red Clay" color scheme.

The upper of the shoes are constructed out of a mic of mesh, leather, and suede materials. The base of the shoe is constructed out of white mesh material, which is covered with the Brown and Terracotta suede overlays.

The otherwise muted ensemble is lightened up with the placement of a red clay hue upon the profile swooshes, piping, mudguards, and TPU components.

Mesh details are added with brown tongues, and the look is finished off with four tones of sole unit, including white midsoles and terracotta, black, and clay red rubber outsoles.

The Nike Air Max 90 "Brown Terracotta" sneakers are rumored to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers for $130.

