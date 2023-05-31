Nike Air Max 90 "Black Jewel" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear brand, Nike began its journey with the launch of the Moon shoe, a running silhouette, in 1964. Since then, the label has expanded enormously in multiple directions. However, staying true to its roots, the label continues to serve fans with more running shoes, the Air Max is one of the most well-known running shoes in the history of Nike.

The Beaverton sportswear label has given its popular running sneaker model, the Air Max 90, a small resurgence in 2023 with the introduction of multiple iconic makeovers, the latest of which to surface is the "Black Jewel." The Swoosh label has continued to add to its catalog of iconic Air Max sneaker lineage.

An official release date for the Air Max 90 "Black Jewel" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Max 90 "Black Jewel" sneakers feature mini black jewel swooshes

Nike has never failed to attract the attention of fans and sneakerheads. It has lived up to its reputation as a footwear genius and changed the course of running shoes forever with the launch of the Air Max sneaker line in 1987 with Air Max 1. After which the label continued to expand its Air Max sneaker lineage and launched Air Max 90 in 1990.

The Air Max 90 became a huge commercial success for the Swoosh label as it added a "Dad Shoe" aesthetic. The shoe was created by Tinker Hatfield, a successful and well-known designer for the Swoosh label who also designed many other legendary trainers, including the Air Jordan 3. The Swoosh label introduced the Air Max 90 sneaker model as follows:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

The latest sneaker makeover to surface is the Air Max 90 "Black Jewel," which comes in a black hue with pops of yellow and white. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of mesh, tumbled leather, and nubuck material. The base of the shoe is constructed out of mesh material upon toeboxes and ankle collars.

The mesh base is accompanied by tumbled leather overlays placed upon the forefoot and mid-panels. The mudguards of the sneakers are constructed out of nubuck material.

Detailing is added with the pops of yellow hue upon the "NIKE" tongue branding, air bubbles in the midsoles, and insoles. A translucent detail is added with the mini jewel swooshes on the lateral and medial profiles.

The look is finished off with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles. The Air Max 90 "Black Jewel" sneakers are rumored to release via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at a retail price of $140.

